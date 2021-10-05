Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, October 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Cecilia (Cissie) Russell, Creeslough

- Bridget (Bea) McLoughlin, Ballyshannon and formerly Termon

- Betty Winter, Laghey

- Bernard McGinty, Glasgow, and formerly of Birch Hill, Clogher, Donegal Town

- Adrian Doherty, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough and formerly Kirkstown, Letterkenny

- Willie McLaughlin (White Paddy), Carrowmore, Malin

- Margaret Houton, Glengad

- Kay (Kathleen) Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

- Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon

Cecilia (Cissie) Russell, Brockas, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Cecilia (Cissie) Russell, Brockas, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter Kathleen and son-in-law Neilie Brogan, Rockhill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy. Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday, October 7, at 11 am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Cissie will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Bridget (Bea) McLoughlin, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Bridget (Bea) McLoughlin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon and formerly of Philadelphia and Drumaghill, Termon.

Predeceased by her mother Hannah, father James and siblings Paddy, John, Marcus, Mandy, Denise, Hugh and Willie, Sheila and Mary and Katie. Bea will be sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Gerard (Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon), Frances, Anne, brother Jim, all of her nieces, nephews, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

The Mass can be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Betty Winter, née Hilley, 9 Rathneeny Park, Laghey

The death has taken place of Betty Winter (née Hilley), 9 Rathneeny Park, Laghey, formerly of Trummon East, Laghey.

Predeceased by her mother, Gracie, father, Patrick, sister, Carmel and brother, Joe. Sadly missed by her daughter, Sheena and granddaughters. Forever remembered by her sisters; Kathleen, Phil, Margaret and Valerie and her brother, Hughie, her brother-in-laws, Martin and Graeme, nieces and nephews.

Reposing at her residence. Removal on Thursday, arriving at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private, please. Anyone wishing to offer their support to the family can do so along the route to the church as the funeral cortège makes its way to the church on Thursday morning, bearing in mind current government guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

Betty's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Bernard McGinty, Glasgow, and formerly of Birch Hill, Clogher, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Bernard McGinty, Elie Street, Glasgow, and formerly of Birch Hill, Clogher, Donegal town.

Remains arriving at St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Wednesday at 7pm.

Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass may be viewed online in St Agatha’s Church.

In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face-covering in the church.

Adrian Doherty, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough and formerly Kirkstown, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Adrian Doherty, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough and formerly Kirkstown, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Micheal's Church, Creeslough on Wednesday October 6 at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

House strictly private to family only, please.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Crumlin and Mater Hospitals, Dublin.

Willie McLaughlin (White Paddy), Carrowmore, Malin

The death has taken place at his home of Willie McLaughlin (White Paddy), Carrowmore, Malin.

Predeceased by his wife Moya, deeply regretted by his daughters Donna, Attracta and Joan; grandchildren and his son in law; sisters Rita and Susie plus his extended family.

Willie’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.15pm for 2pm requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Lagg with burial in adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to the guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of masks.

Margaret Houton, Portileen, Glengad, Malin

The sudden death has taken place at her daughter Áine Doherty's residence in Gorteyaran, Carndonagh of Margaret Houton, Portileen, Glengad, Malin.

Remains reposing at her daughter Áine's residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday morning, October 6 at 10.15am to St Patrick's Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kay (Kathleen) Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Kay (Kathleen) Mangan (née Griffith), Newhall, Ennis, Co. Clare and late of Killybegs.

September 30 2021, suddenly in Portugal. Pre-deceased by her treasured daughter Gabrielle.

Deeply regretted by her adoring husband and best friend Gay (Gabriel), beloved mother to Antoinette, John, Martina, Clara, Fiona, Niall and Ailish; cherished grandmother to Oisin, Eoin, Emily, Ava, Lauren, Lucy, Gabriel, Hugh, Roisin, Abbie, Tadhg, Isobel, Grace, Cormac, Cate, Oran, Ben, Megan, Conall, Barra and Aran; greatly missed by sons and daughters-in-law, Malachy, Trish, Dominic, Lorchan, Philip, Karen and Don, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; godchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, formerly London

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Mark's funeral will take place on October 11, 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG and can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterwards will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ.

