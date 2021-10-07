Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, October 7, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Monaghan, Glasnevin Dublin and formerly, Pettigo

- Celia Diver, Carndonagh

- Jim Patterson, Castlefin

- Charlie McShee, Dungloe

- Willie Ferry, Gortahork

- Cecilia (Cissie) Russell, Creeslough

- Bridget (Bea) McLoughlin, Ballyshannon and formerly Termon

- Betty Winter, Laghey

- Bernard McGinty, Glasgow, and formerly of Birch Hill, Clogher, Donegal Town

- Kay (Kathleen) Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

- Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at his residence of John Monaghan, 1 Addison Place, Botanic Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Croaghbrack, Pettigo.

Beloved partner of Frances and father of Ann-Marie and Sinead; deeply regretted by his brother, sisters, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Removal on Friday morning from Ballyshannon to arrive at St Mary’s Church Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

There will be a mass held in Dublin, date and time to be confirmed in the coming days.

Johnny’s mass will be streamed on http://www.churchservices.ie/Pettigo

Celia Diver, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Celia Diver, The Glen Bar, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her son John and daughter-in-law; Grace Diver; Cashel Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family friends and neighbours welcome.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of masks.

Celia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.carndonaghparish.com/

Jim Patterson, Castlefin

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jim Patterson; Laurel Hill, Castlefin.

House strictly private please.

Funeral Service on Friday at 2pm at Donoughmore Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Church Service is limited to family only. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Gibson’s Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Charlie McShee, Dungloe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Charlie McShee, Cleandra, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at at his home.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross at 12noon with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Willie Ferry, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Willie Ferry of Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Survived by his wife Curley, sons Shaun, Brian, Liam and Martin, daughter Breege Marie, grandchildren Cadhla, Aoibh, Fiadh, Sadbh and Aoife, his four brothers Charlie, Sean, Francie and Donald, his three sisters Mary, Bella and Margaret, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Ardsbeg.

Funeral from there on Friday for 10am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9.00pm. Mass can be viewed live on https//www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/gortahork-parish-church.

The wake and funeral will private to family and friends only.

Cecilia (Cissie) Russell, Brockas, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Cecilia (Cissie) Russell, Brockas, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter Kathleen and son-in-law Neilie Brogan, Rockhill, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy. Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday at 11 am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Cissie will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Bridget (Bea) McLoughlin, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Bridget (Bea) McLoughlin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon and formerly of Philadelphia and Drumaghill, Termon.

Predeceased by her mother Hannah, father James and siblings Paddy, John, Marcus, Mandy, Denise, Hugh and Willie, Sheila and Mary and Katie. Bea will be sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Gerard (Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon), Frances, Anne, brother Jim, all of her nieces, nephews, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her late residence on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

The Mass can be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Betty Winter, née Hilley, 9 Rathneeny Park, Laghey

The death has taken place of Betty Winter (née Hilley), 9 Rathneeny Park, Laghey, formerly of Trummon East, Laghey.

Predeceased by her mother, Gracie, father, Patrick, sister, Carmel and brother, Joe. Sadly missed by her daughter, Sheena and granddaughters. Forever remembered by her sisters; Kathleen, Phil, Margaret and Valerie and her brother, Hughie, her brother-in-laws, Martin and Graeme, nieces and nephews.

Reposing at her residence. Removal on Thursday, arriving at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private, please. Anyone wishing to offer their support to the family can do so along the route to the church as the funeral cortège makes its way to the church on Thursday morning, bearing in mind current government guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Bernard McGinty, Glasgow, and formerly of Birch Hill, Clogher, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Bernard McGinty, Elie Street, Glasgow, and formerly of Birch Hill, Clogher, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass may be viewed online in St Agatha’s Church.

In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face-covering in the church.

Kay (Kathleen) Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Kay (Kathleen) Mangan (née Griffith), Newhall, Ennis, Co. Clare and late of Killybegs.

September 30 2021, suddenly in Portugal. Pre-deceased by her treasured daughter Gabrielle.

Deeply regretted by her adoring husband and best friend Gay (Gabriel), beloved mother to Antoinette, John, Martina, Clara, Fiona, Niall and Ailish; cherished grandmother to Oisin, Eoin, Emily, Ava, Lauren, Lucy, Gabriel, Hugh, Roisin, Abbie, Tadhg, Isobel, Grace, Cormac, Cate, Oran, Ben, Megan, Conall, Barra and Aran; greatly missed by sons and daughters-in-law, Malachy, Trish, Dominic, Lorchan, Philip, Karen and Don, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; godchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, formerly London

The death has occurred unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London, of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Mark's funeral will take place on October 11, 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG and can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterwards will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ.

