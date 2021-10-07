Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, October 7, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Tommy Canning, Strabane and Ballindrait

- Joan Moran, Buncrana

- John Monaghan, Glasnevin Dublin and formerly, Pettigo

- Celia Diver, Carndonagh

- Jim Patterson, Castlefin

- Charlie McShee, Dungloe

- Willie Ferry, Gortahork

- Kay (Kathleen) Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

- Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon

Tommy Canning, Strabane and Ballindrait

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of Tommy Canning, 25 St Mary's Drive, Strabane, Tyrone / Ballindrait

Beloved husband of Helena, much loved father of Michelle, Thomas, Karen-Anne, Stephen and Kevin, and brother of Kathleen, Patricia, Gertrude, Gemma, Maria, Joseph, Dominic, Liam and the late Annette.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Support.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Joan Moran, Buncrana



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joan Moran nee Cox, Carva, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Beloved wife of the late Neil and much loved mother of Neil, Julie, Rebecca and Bernie. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her wider circle of family, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11am in Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks.

John Monaghan Dublin and Pettigo

The death has occurred peacefully at his residence of John Monaghan, 1 Addison Place, Botanic Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Croaghbrack, Pettigo.

Beloved partner of Frances and father of Ann-Marie and Sinead; deeply regretted by his brother, sisters, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Removal on Friday morning from Ballyshannon to arrive at St Mary’s Church Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

There will be a mass held in Dublin, date and time to be confirmed in the coming days.

Johnny’s mass will be streamed on http://www.churchservices.ie/Pettigo

Celia Diver, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Celia Diver, The Glen Bar, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her son John and daughter-in-law; Grace Diver; Cashel Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family friends and neighbours welcome.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of masks.

Mass can be viewed live on http://www.carndonaghparish.com/

Jim Patterson, Castlefin

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jim Patterson; Laurel Hill, Castlefin.

House strictly private please.

Funeral Service on Friday at 2pm at Donoughmore Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Church Service is limited to family only. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Gibson’s Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Charlie McShee, Dungloe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Charlie McShee, Cleandra, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at at his home.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross at 12noon with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Willie Ferry, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Willie Ferry of Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Survived by his wife Curley, sons Shaun, Brian, Liam and Martin, daughter Breege Marie, grandchildren Cadhla, Aoibh, Fiadh, Sadbh and Aoife, his four brothers Charlie, Sean, Francie and Donald, his three sisters Mary, Bella and Margaret, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Ardsbeg.

Funeral from there on Friday for 10am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9.00pm. Mass can be viewed live on https//www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/gortahork-parish-church.

The wake and funeral will private to family and friends only.

Kay (Kathleen) Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Kay (Kathleen) Mangan (née Griffith), Newhall, Ennis, Co. Clare and late of Killybegs.

September 30 2021, suddenly in Portugal. Pre-deceased by her treasured daughter Gabrielle.

Deeply regretted by her adoring husband and best friend Gay (Gabriel), beloved mother to Antoinette, John, Martina, Clara, Fiona, Niall and Ailish; cherished grandmother to Oisin, Eoin, Emily, Ava, Lauren, Lucy, Gabriel, Hugh, Roisin, Abbie, Tadhg, Isobel, Grace, Cormac, Cate, Oran, Ben, Megan, Conall, Barra and Aran; greatly missed by sons and daughters-in-law, Malachy, Trish, Dominic, Lorchan, Philip, Karen and Don, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; godchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, formerly London

The death has occurred unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London, of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

His funeral will take place on October 11 at St Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG and can be viewed live on the church webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterwards will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.