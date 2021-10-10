Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, October 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Lynch, Letterkenny

- Timothy Diver, Creeslough

- Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick

- Elisabeth Asfaw - Bunbeg and Meath

- Gerard Harkin, London and Portnoo

- James Meehan, Ballybofey and Ballindrait

- Eunan Friel, London and formerly of Castlefinn

- Bridget Kelly, Mayo and Convoy

- Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon

Kathleen Lynch, Letterkenny



The death has occurred in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill, Milford, of Kathleen Lynch, 51 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny. Predeceased by her husband Joe and daughter Angela. Deeply regretted by her daughters Anne Foody, Yvonne Turnbull and Una Doherty, son Jerry Lynch, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Family, close friends and neighbours are welcome. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 11 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society care of any family member.

Timothy Diver, Creeslough



The death has occurred of Timothy Diver, Derryheriff, Creeslough.

Remains reposing at his home.

Family time only from 11pm until 10am, and the morning of the funeral.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on Monday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery

Family, close friends and neighbours are welcome.

The Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Integrated Service for Heart Failure, care of any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director Creeslough.

Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick

The death has occurred of Charlie Byrne, Heathdale Avenue, Hounslow, England and formerly of Clogher, Carrick.

He died peacefully at home on September 28, aged 101. Predeceased by wife Nellie (nee Lucey) in 1988.

Charlie will be greatly missed by his daughters Marie and Theresa; grandchildren Heather and family, David, Rory; by Charlie’s brother Michael, his wife Kay and all their children and grandchildren especially Imelda; the McDevitts, O’Connors and Bridget Byrne in Donegal. And many other lovely nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, carers and musical friends in England, Scotland, Ireland and America; thank-you all.

Funeral, family flowers only, will take place on Friday, October 15, at 11am in Saints Michael and Martin’s Church, 94 Bath Road, Hounslow, followed by burial in New Brentford Cemetery .

Those wishing to see the Funeral Mass remotely, live stream starting before 11 a. with music and memories at:

https://youtu.be/g-Wu7J7rHGA

Donations as you wish to www.musicforall.co.uk, www.hospice.uk or charity of your choice.

Elisabeth Asfaw - Bunbeg and Meath



The sudden death has taken place of Elisabeth (Lisa) Asfaw, Ethiopia, Ashbourne, Co Meath and Cnoc a' Stollaire, An Bun Beag.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Séamus Dawson Gallagher, her brothers, sisters and all her extended family and friends.

Lisa will be laid to rest in Ethopia on Sunday.

Gerard Harkin, London and Portnoo



The death has occurred of Gerard Harkin, London and formerly of Rosbeg, Portnoo. Son of the late Joe and Nan Harkin, and brother of the late Joseph.

Deeply regretted by loving family sister Mary (Cork) and brother Martin (Edinburgh), relatives neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at Shovlins' Funeral Home, Sandfield on Saturday October 9 from 3.30pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney, with arrival at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass and funeral home will be restricted to family and close friends only please.

James Meehan, Ballybofey and Ballindrait



The death has occurred of James Meehan, (Seamus), 6 Sessiagh View, Ballybofey and formerly of Cloghfinn, Ballindrait.

Lovingly missed by his wife Christine, sons and daughters David, Kevin, Margaret, Bernadette, James, Patrick, Connor, his sister Angela, daughter-in-laws, sons-in-laws, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all his extended family and friends. Seamus was predeceased by his sisters Susanna McBride and Frances McFadden

Reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Friday, October 8.

Funeral from there at 12 noon on Sunday, going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to High dependency unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors.

Eunan Friel, London and formerly of Castlefinn

The death took place on September 25 at his home in London of Eunan Friel Kilburn, London and formerly of Corcullion, Castlefinn.

Funeral leaving his home, Corcullion Castlefinn on Monday, October 11 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Castlefinn at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions, the house will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Bridget Kelly, Mayo and Convoy

The death has occurred of Bridget Kelly (née O'Keefe), Cregganavar, Breaffy, Castlebar, Mayo and Convoy.

She passed away peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar.

Predeceased by her daughter Catherine and Brother Hugh.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Eamon, sons Michael, John, Eamonn, daughters Ann- Marie (Jennings) and Breege.

Son-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners, Harry, Orla, Noreen, Nadine and Colm. Grandchildren, Fearghal, Rachel, Kirsty, Shane and Matthew. Sisters Vonnie, Pearl and Kathleen, brothers Liam, Pat and Sean. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, godchildren, extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her late residence in Castlebar (Eircode F23 F858) on Friday afternoon October 8 from 3pm to 6pm and on Saturday, October 9 from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Sunday, October 10 at 12.30pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm, in St Aloysius Breaffy, burial afterwards in Breaffy Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Breaffy Parish Webcam http://churchtv.ie/breaffy

Enquiries to Thomas Moran & Sons, Castlebar 087 2364598 / 094 90 21231

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, formerly London

The death has occurred unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London, of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

His funeral will take place on October 11 at St Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG and can be viewed live on the church webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterwards will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.