Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, October 10

Deaths in Donegal
The following deaths have taken place:
- Charlie Sheridan, Rathmullan
- Kathleen Lynch, Letterkenny
- Timothy Diver, Creeslough
- Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick
- Eunan Friel, London and formerly of Castlefinn
- Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon
Charlie Sheridan, Rathmullan
The death has occurred of Charlie Sheridan, Craig, Rathmullan.
Funeral leaving his home at 10.20 am on Tuesday, October 12 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
In compliance with the Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be private to family, close friends and neighbours.
Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford.
Kathleen Lynch, Letterkenny
The death has occurred in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill, Milford, of Kathleen Lynch, 51 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny. Predeceased by her husband Joe and daughter Angela. Deeply regretted by her daughters Anne Foody, Yvonne Turnbull and Una Doherty, son Jerry Lynch, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Her remains are reposing at her home. Family, close friends and neighbours are welcome. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 11 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society care of any family member.
Timothy Diver, Creeslough
The death has occurred of Timothy Diver, Derryheriff, Creeslough.
Remains reposing at his home.
Family time only from 11pm until 10am, and the morning of the funeral.
Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on Monday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery
Family, close friends and neighbours are welcome.
The Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Integrated Service for Heart Failure, care of any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director Creeslough.
Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick
The death has occurred of Charlie Byrne, Heathdale Avenue, Hounslow, England and formerly of Clogher, Carrick.
He died peacefully at home on September 28, aged 101. Predeceased by wife Nellie (nee Lucey) in 1988.
Charlie will be greatly missed by his daughters Marie and Theresa; grandchildren Heather and family, David, Rory; by Charlie’s brother Michael, his wife Kay and all their children and grandchildren especially Imelda; the McDevitts, O’Connors and Bridget Byrne in Donegal. And many other lovely nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, carers and musical friends in England, Scotland, Ireland and America; thank-you all.
Funeral, family flowers only, will take place on Friday, October 15, at 11am in Saints Michael and Martin’s Church, 94 Bath Road, Hounslow, followed by burial in New Brentford Cemetery .
Those wishing to see the Funeral Mass remotely, live stream starting before 11 a. with music and memories at:
Donations as you wish to www.musicforall.co.uk, www.hospice.uk or charity of your choice.
Eunan Friel, London and formerly of Castlefinn
The death took place on September 25 at his home in London of Eunan Friel Kilburn, London and formerly of Corcullion, Castlefinn.
Funeral leaving his home, Corcullion Castlefinn on Monday, October 11 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Castlefinn at 11am.
Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions, the house will be private to family only please.
The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/
Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, formerly London
The death has occurred unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London, of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021.
Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.
His funeral will take place on October 11 at St Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG and can be viewed live on the church webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/
The burial afterwards will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.
Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ.
If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.
