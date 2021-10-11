Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anne Gildea, Ardara

- Mary Rodgers, Aranmore Island

- Hugh Flanagan, Ballybofey

- Charlie Sheridan, Rathmullan

- Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick

Anne Gildea, Ardara



The death has occurred of Anne Gildea, nee McGarry, Storm Hill, Ardara.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, her daughters Michelle and Marina, sisters Mary and Zita, brother Frank, and grandchildren Hannah, Stephen, Sophia, Aidan and Mark and all her extended family and friends.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary McGarry and brother Tommy.

Remains reposing at her home.

The Funeral mass will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, October 13 at The Church of The Holy Family Ardara, followed by her cremation which will take place in Lakeland Crematorium, Co Cavan at 5pm.

All family and friends are welcome.

Under Government guidelines the capacity of the church is 50%.

Mary Rodgers, Aranmore Island



The death has occurred at her home of Mary Rodgers, Ballintra, Aranmore Island.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Aranmore Island, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Flanagan, Ballybofey



The death has occurred at his late residence of Hugh Flanagan, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and much-loved father to Sean, Bernadette, and Martina.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Wednesday, October 13 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and close friends only please.

Charlie Sheridan, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Charlie Sheridan, Craig, Rathmullan.

Funeral leaving his home at 10.20 am on Tuesday, October 12 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Rathmullan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with the Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford.

Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick

The death has occurred of Charlie Byrne, Heathdale Avenue, Hounslow, England and formerly of Clogher, Carrick.

He died peacefully at home on September 28, aged 101. Predeceased by wife Nellie (nee Lucey) in 1988.

Charlie will be greatly missed by his daughters Marie and Theresa; grandchildren Heather and family, David, Rory; by Charlie’s brother Michael, his wife Kay and all their children and grandchildren especially Imelda; the McDevitts, O’Connors and Bridget Byrne in Donegal. And many other lovely nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, carers and musical friends in England, Scotland, Ireland and America; thank-you all.

Funeral, family flowers only, will take place on Friday, October 15, at 11am in Saints Michael and Martin’s Church, 94 Bath Road, Hounslow, followed by burial in New Brentford Cemetery .

Those wishing to see the Funeral Mass remotely, live stream starting before 11 a. with music and memories at:

https://youtu.be/g-Wu7J7rHGA

Donations as you wish to www.musicforall.co.uk, www.hospice.uk or charity of your choice.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.