Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, October 12

The following deaths have taken place:

Pat Diver, Church St, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Pat Diver, Church St, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the house is strictly private to family only.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects while maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortege makes its journey to the church.

Rosary on Wednesday at 9.30pm. Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Eddie McBride, Radharc Na Mara, Downings

The death has taken place of Eddie McBride, Radharc Na Mara, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Thursday going to The Church of St John The Baptist, Carrigart for Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

The Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Murial Leeper, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Murial Leeper, Cappry, Ballybofey.

She died peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy in her 94th year.

Beloved daughter of the late Oliver and Marian Leeper and much loved sister of the late Thomas and Olive. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother-in-law Peter, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 14, at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm in Stranorlar Parish Church. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Friends and neighbours are welcome to pay their respects at her home on Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm.

In compliance with current Government and HSE restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be private to the family and friends only.

Roddy McClune Saltpans, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Roddy McClune Saltpans, Rathmullan.

Deeply regretted by daughter Anne, sons Jonathon, Stephen and Benjamin, sisters Joan, Maureen, Ruth and brother David.

A loving father-in-law, and devoted grandfather to Daniel, Ava, Zach, Sarah, Elena, Oscar, Lucy, Islay, Caitin and Peter.

Remains will arrive at Rathmullan Presbyterian church on Wednesday at 1pm for a Service of Thanksgiving.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding social distancing.

Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan

The death has occurred of Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan.



Beloved daughter of Pauline and the late Michael Ryan and dear sister of John, Fiona, Maria and Mura.



Funeral arrangements later.

Alice Lynch, Glaise House, Shandrum, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Alice Lynch, née Doherty, Glaise House, Shandrum, Buncrana.

Beloved wife of Bernard and loving mother of Rosemarie, Mark and Sarah.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday October 13 at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Alice's requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICare c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Eamonn Jones, Rosbeg, Portnoo

The death has occurred at his late residence of Eamonn Jones, Rosbeg, Portnoo and formerly Dungannon, Co. Tyrone.

Beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father to Elizabeth, Hannah, James and Sophie and loving brother to Michael and Gerard.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, daughters, brothers, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, brothers and sisters in law and the extended family, neighbours, and friends.

The family home is open to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member .

Anne Gildea, Ardara

The death has occurred of Anne Gildea, née McGarry, Storm Hill, Ardara.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, her daughters Michelle and Marina, sisters Mary and Zita, brother Frank, and grandchildren Hannah, Stephen, Sophia, Aidan and Mark and all her extended family and friends.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary McGarry and brother Tommy.

Remains reposing at her home.

The Funeral Mass will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, October 13 at The Church of The Holy Family Ardara, followed by her cremation which will take place in Lakeland Crematorium, Co Cavan at 5pm.

All family and friends are welcome.

Under Government guidelines the capacity of the church is 50%.

Mary Rodgers, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Rodgers, Ballintra, Arranmore Island.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Arranmore Island, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Flanagan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his late residence of Hugh Flanagan, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and much-loved father to Sean, Bernadette, and Martina.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Wednesday, October 13 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and close friends only please.

Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick

The death has occurred of Charlie Byrne, Heathdale Avenue, Hounslow, England and formerly of Clogher, Carrick.

He died peacefully at home on September 28, aged 101. Predeceased by wife Nellie (nee Lucey) in 1988.

Charlie will be greatly missed by his daughters Marie and Theresa; grandchildren Heather and family, David, Rory; by Charlie’s brother Michael, his wife Kay and all their children and grandchildren especially Imelda; the McDevitts, O’Connors and Bridget Byrne in Donegal and many other lovely nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, carers and musical friends in England, Scotland, Ireland and America.

Funeral, family flowers only, will take place on Friday, October 15, at 11am in Saints Michael and Martin’s Church, 94 Bath Road, Hounslow, followed by burial in New Brentford Cemetery.

Those wishing to see the Funeral Mass remotely, live stream starting before 11am with music and memories at:

https://youtu.be/g-Wu7J7rHGA

Donations as you wish to www.musicforall.co.uk, www.hospice.uk or charity of your choice.

