Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, October 18

The following deaths have taken place:

Brigid Slevin, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Brigid Slevin, Kilcadden, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny and much loved mother of Barney, Noel, Mary, Agnes, and the late Danny, cherished sister of Frank, and the late Patrick, Mick, John Joe, Tommy, Barney, Eddie, Lawrence, Peter, Annie and Susan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday, October 20 at 10.30am, for Requiem Mass at 11am, in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at: https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to the family and neighbours only please.

Annie Coffey, Killourt, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Coffey, Killourt, Malin Head.

Annie’s remains will repose at her home from 6pm this evening, Monday with family and close friends welcome.

Annie’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head with burial afterwards in Lagg Graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a facemask and hand-shaking.

Kathleen Doherty, Tirhoran, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, of Kathleen Doherty (Skill), Tirhoran, Clonmany.

Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Neil and Willie Joe.

Beloved mammy of Shaun, Neil, Tony, Michael, Catriona and Linda; sister of Sheila Smith (Quigley's Point) and Eileen Tourish (Drumkeen); granny to Megan, Shane, Damian, Conor, Shay, Sinead and Aoisa. Kathleen is also survived by her daughters in law Grainne, Jennifer, and sons in law Miah and Shaun; brother in law, nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends.

Her remains arrived at her home this evening (Monday).

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 10.30am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Family, friends and neighbours are most welcome to the funeral Mass, whilst adhering to HSE and government guidelines.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Denis McGurk, 3 Clareden Drive, Donegal Town and formerly Glasgow

The death has occurred of Denis McGurk, 3 Clareden Drive, Donegal Town and formerly Glasgow.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughter Maria, son Kevin and partner Kelly, brother William and wife Elenor, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Wednesday to St Agatha’s Church, Clar, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 and government guidelines, the family home is strictly private to family and friends and the church is limited to 50% capacity.

Denis’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal. Family flowers only please donations to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

Michael Carberry, Magheralask, Glenswilly

The sudden death has occurred of Michael Carberry, Magheralask, Glenswilly.

His remains will be reposing at his brother, Tony’s residence in Magheralask from 6pm this evening, Monday.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilpeak Cemetery.

House private to family only please.

Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

John Jude Kelly, Glasgow and formerly of Lismuladuff, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Jude Kelly, Glasgow and formerly of Lismuladuff, Killygordon.

Son of the late Patrick and Mary Agnes Kelly.

Funeral service will be held in St Margaret Mary’s Church, Glasgow, G45 9NT on Thursday at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in the Linn Cemetery, Glasgow.

Funeral service can be viewed live on St Margaret Mary’s Church Facebook Page.

John McHugh Garrowart, Ardara and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

The death has taken place unexpectedly of John McHugh Garrowart, Ardara and formerly Kilraine, Glenties.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home Sandfield today, Monday, from 5.30pm to 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10.15am to St Connell's Church, Glenties for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Co Cavan at 4pm.

Family flowers only, please.

Nellie (Ellen) Farren, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Manchester, England of Nellie (Ellen) Farren formerly of Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband Charley, survived by her son and two daughters, grandchildren, in laws, nieces, nephews, a circle of family and friends.

Her remains will arrive at Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Monday, October 18 at approximately 8.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 19 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https//www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/gortahork-parish-church.

