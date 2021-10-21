Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, October 21, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael Carr, Shalvey, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Michael Carr, Shalvey, Kilcar.



Removal from his home on Friday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar, at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Covid restrictions apply.

Danny Mc Elroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork

The peaceful death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Danny Mc Elroy of Magheroarty, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, survived by his nieces, nephews and a circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Rosary will be live from Christ the King Church on Thursday at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass takes place on Friday, followed by burial in the local graveyard.

Mass and Rosary can be viewed live on http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to Government and HSE restrictions the funeral will be private to family and friends.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal.

John Joseph Doherty, Block 5, Porthall, Lifford

The peaceful death has occurred, at home, surrounded by his loving family, of John Joseph Doherty, Block 5, Porthall, Lifford

Lovingly and sadly missed by his wife Margaret Rose, his sons and daughters Shaun, Gabriel, Darryl, Yvonne (Barnett), Laura and Paul, his daughters-in-law, son-in-law and their partners, Pauline, Jacqueline, Ann, Mark, Denzil, and Laura, his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Sadie, Maureen, Rose, Christina, Pauline, Carmel, Geraldine, Lawrence, Margaret, Liam, brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. John was predeceased by his parents, Danny and Nellie, his sister and brother Bridie and Hugh James. May John rest in peace.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.20am going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers welcome or/and donations if desired to Little Angels School and Donegal Down Syndrome Association c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Connell Hegarty, Bunglas Road, Teelin

The death has occurred of Connell Hegarty, Bunglas Road, Teelin.

Predeceased by his loving wife Minnie, his son Conal Eamonn and his daughter Rita. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters Teresa and Geraldine, his sons-in-law, Seán, Pius and Bobby, his daughter-in-law Sandra, his grandchildren, brother Pádraig (Falcarragh), sisters Kathleen Flannery (Dingle) and Teresa Murphy (New Jersey), sisters-in-law Kathleen Hegarty and Teresa O'Donnell (Glenties), his many nieces and nephews and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Friday, going to St Columba’s Church, Carrick, for 11.00am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/siobhan.churraighin/

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only please; donations if wished to the Donegal Cancer Care c/o Curran’s Funeral Services, Carrick.

Teresa, Geraldine and all the Hegarty family would like to thank you all for your kind support at this difficult time.

Joan Wren née O'Shea, Ballymote, Sligo, Ballybrack, Dublin and Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Joan Wren née O'Shea, Ballymote, Sligo, Ballybrack, Dublin and Kilmacrennan.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, much-loved mother of Alan, Brendan, Lucia, Jennifer, Angela, Pauline, Joan and the late Derek. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Sonya and Caroline, Joan’s partner Mark, her loving grandchildren, her brothers Shamie (Australia) and Sean (Australia), extended family and friends.

Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Apostles, Willow Vale, Ballybrack, A96 FN53 arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross D6W HY98 arriving for 12.15pm Committal Service.

To view the Requiem Mass live click on this link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-apostlesballybrack and at the Crematorium click on this link https://vimeo.com/event/153499.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Capuchin Franciscans. Donations may be made by clicking on this link https://www.capuchindaycentre.ie/Capuchin_Day_Centre_2013/Capuchin_Day_Centre_for_Homeless_People.html.

A special word of thanks to all the staff at Cuan Losa, Ballymote, Co Sligo and to all the staff at the Parkinson Unit at Sligo General Hospital.

Grace Boyle, née Boyle, 38 Taracourt, Letterkenny and formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Grace Boyle, née Boyle, 38 Taracourt, Letterkenny, F92 X9W2 and formerly of Arranmore Island.

Legal Sectary at Gallagher Brennan solicitors in Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Family friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Thursday going the Church of the Irish Martyrs Ballyraine Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on Facebook.com/irishmartyers

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Bernadette Boyle, Bught Road, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Bernadette Boyle, Bught Road, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton at: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

John Jude Kelly, Glasgow and formerly of Lismuladuff, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Jude Kelly, Glasgow and formerly of Lismuladuff, Killygordon.

Son of the late Patrick and Mary Agnes Kelly.

Funeral service will be held in St Margaret Mary’s Church, Glasgow, G45 9NT on Thursday at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in the Linn Cemetery, Glasgow.

Funeral service can be viewed live on St Margaret Mary’s Church Facebook Page.

