Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 22, 2021

The sudden death has taken place at her residence of Phyliss Mc Mullan, Fintona, Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of Garshouey, Newtowncunningham.

Her remains are reposing at Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy on Friday from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral service at Gibson's Funeral Home tomorrow Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the family plot at St Johnston Presbyterian Church Churchyard.

The death has taken place peacefully at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Ann E Doherty (Newman) (née Cassidy) of Carndonagh, and formerly of Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Dearly beloved wife of the late John Doherty (N) Mother to Breda, Seamus Thomas, Anne, Seán and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her sons in law Greg and Bern and daughters in law Debbie, Mary, Maripi and loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reposing at her home in Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Mass at 11am on Sunday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh with interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Mass can be Viewed on Church Media.tv/ Parish of Carndonagh.

Go raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí da h Anam uasal.

The death has taken place of John McFadden, Calhame, Annagry who died peacefully on Thursday morning at his home surrounded by family after a brief illness bravely fought.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, sons and daughters, Claire, Marion, Jim, Danny, Bartley and Mairead, grandchildren Emily, Abigail, Conor, Jack and Jamie, sons in law Ivan Merzagora and Gerry Kinsella, daughters in law Maggie Green and Elizabeth Wallace, extended family and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing a mask in the wake house and the church.

The death has occurred peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen of Sr Catherine (Kathleen) Gibbons, Scaffog Avenue, Enniskillen, and Ballintra, of the Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen and Ballyshannon and formerly of Ballintra.

Much loved sister of Michael (Teresa), Eamon (and the late Pat) and Briege Norris (Oliver). Sadly missed and remembered by her beloved nieces and nephews, grandnephews, extended family and Sisters of Mercy, Northern Province.

Reposing at her home Scaffog Avenue, Enniskillen on Friday from 4pm to 6 pm.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Ballintra.

Due to current Covid guidelines, reposing of Sr Catherine's remains and Funeral Mass will be private to family, Sisters of Mercy and close friends only.

Sr Catherine's funeral Mass can lived streamed on www.churchservices.tv/ballyshannon

The death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Rosaleen Molloy, Lough Road, Milford.

Predeceased by her husband Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Anne, son Ronan, son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren Ava, Kayla, Niamh and Keira, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at her home. Neighbours and friends welcome from 12 noon onFriday.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Johnny Boner, Meendrain, Dungloe, former Head Principal of Arranmore School.

His remains reposed are reposing at his late residence. House private to family and friends only please

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross with interment afterwards in Dungloe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Removal from his home on Friday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar, at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Covid restrictions apply.

The peaceful death has occurred in Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Danny Mc Elroy of Magheroarty, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, survived by his nieces, nephews and a circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

Requiem Mass takes place on Friday, followed by burial in the local graveyard.

Mass can be viewed live on http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to Government and HSE restrictions the funeral will be private to family and friends.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal.

The peaceful death has occurred, at home, surrounded by his loving family, of John Joseph Doherty, Block 5, Porthall, Lifford

Lovingly and sadly missed by his wife Margaret Rose, his sons and daughters Shaun, Gabriel, Darryl, Yvonne (Barnett), Laura and Paul, his daughters-in-law, son-in-law and their partners, Pauline, Jacqueline, Ann, Mark, Denzil, and Laura, his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Sadie, Maureen, Rose, Christina, Pauline, Carmel, Geraldine, Lawrence, Margaret, Liam, brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

John was predeceased by his parents, Danny and Nellie, his sister and brother Bridie and Hugh James. May John rest in peace.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.20am going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers welcome or/and donations if desired to Little Angels School and Donegal Down Syndrome Association c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

The death has occurred of Connell Hegarty, Bunglas Road, Teelin.

Predeceased by his loving wife Minnie, his son Conal Eamonn and his daughter Rita. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters Teresa and Geraldine, his sons-in-law, Seán, Pius and Bobby, his daughter-in-law Sandra, his grandchildren, brother Pádraig (Falcarragh), sisters Kathleen Flannery (Dingle) and Teresa Murphy (New Jersey), sisters-in-law Kathleen Hegarty and Teresa O'Donnell (Glenties), his many nieces and nephews and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Friday, going to St Columba’s Church, Carrick, for 11.00am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/siobhan.churraighin/

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only please; donations if wished to the Donegal Cancer Care c/o Curran’s Funeral Services, Carrick.

