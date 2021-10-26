Search

26/10/2021

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, October 26

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anam

Deaths in Donegal

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jennifer Greene, Ballyshannon

- Bella Doherty, Bunbeg

- Annamaire Moohan, Drumbarron, Frosses, Co Donegal

- Jim McLaughlin, (Formerly Drumoghill, Termon) The Cottages, Churchill, Donegal

- Pat McDwyer, Drimnaherk, Mountcharles, Co Donegal

Jennifer Greene, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jennifer Greene, nee Hamilton, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Killybegs, Co. Donegal.

Dearly beloved wife to Michael and loving mother to her sons Colton and Sebastian. Beloved daughter of Mary and late William Hamilton. Sadly missed by her brothers Allen, Adrian and predeceased Michael and by all her extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John McGee and Sons Funeral Home on 087 221 8483.

Bella Doherty, Bunbeg


The death has taken place in The Mater Hospital, Dublin, of Bella Doherty (Roarty), Knockastolar, Gweedore. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Roseleen and Margaret, sons Cathal and Seimí, brothers Hughie and Martin, cherished grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at the family home from 11am on Tuesday, September 26. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the new graveyard, Annagry. Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Bella's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Annamaire Moohan, Drumbarron, Frosses,

The death has occurred of Annamaire Moohan, Drumbarron, Frosses, Co Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 27 at 12 noon in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses and interment after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to The Bluestack Foundation, care of John McGowan Funeral directors or any family member.

House private.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Charlie, children Martina, Joseph, Angela, Cathal and Brigid, her 13 grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, brother Michael Jim Kenny, sisters- in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother William.

Please adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Anna Marie's funeral will be live streamed on the following below link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Jim McLaughlin, (formerly Drumoghill, Termon) The Cottages, Churchill, Donegal

The death has occurred of Jim McLaughlin, (formerly Drumoghill, Termon) The Cottages, Churchill, Donegal.

Peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his family members. Predeceased by his seven brothers & four sisters. Deeply regretted by his sisters Ann (Drumoghill, Termon), Sir Gerald (Ballyshannon), Frances (Glasgow).

Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning for Mass at 12 noon in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan. Followed by interment in Gartan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill.

For anyone who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Pat McDwyer, Drimnaherk, Mountcharles, Co Donegal.

The death has occurred of Pat McDwyer, Drimnaherk, Mountcharles, Co Donegal.

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Predeceased by his father Bernard. Will be sadly missed by his mother Mary, brother Pius, sisters Margaret and Patricia and brother in law Hughie, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 26 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, with internment afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.

 

