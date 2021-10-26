The following deaths have taken place:

- Ann Waughman, Donegal Town

- Shaun McDaid, Letterkenny

- Finbar Gallagher, Letterkenny

- Jennifer Greene, Ballyshannon

- Bella Doherty, Bunbeg

- Annamaire Moohan, Drumbarron, Frosses,

Ann Waughman, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Ann Waughman , nee McGinley, 1, St Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her home from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, October 27. Removal to St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Thursday morning at 10.15am for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Ardara cemetery. Predeceased by her husband, Reg and deeply regretted by her son, John, sister, Helen, extended family and friends.

Funeral service can be viewed on MCN Media St Agatha’s Church, Clar.

Shaun McDaid, Letterkenny



The sudden death has occurred of Shaun McDaid, 8 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Tuesday, October 26.

House Private to family and neighbours only please.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Finbar Gallagher, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital on of Finbar Gallagher, 6 Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm, Tuesday, October 26. Funeral from there on Thursday, October 26 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards in St Columba’s Church Cemetery, Drumoghill. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Wake private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Jennifer Greene, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jennifer Greene, nee Hamilton, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Killybegs, Co. Donegal.

Dearly beloved wife to Michael and loving mother to her sons Colton and Sebastian. Beloved daughter of Mary and late William Hamilton. Sadly missed by her brothers Allen, Adrian and predeceased Michael and by all her extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John McGee and Sons Funeral Home on 087 221 8483.

Bella Doherty, Bunbeg



The death has taken place in The Mater Hospital, Dublin, of Bella Doherty (Roarty), Knockastolar, Gweedore. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Roseleen and Margaret, sons Cathal and Seimí, brothers Hughie and Martin, cherished grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Her remains are repose at the family home. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the new graveyard, Annagry. Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Bella's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Annamaire Moohan, Drumbarron, Frosses,

The death has occurred of Annamaire Moohan, Drumbarron, Frosses, Co Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 27 at 12 noon in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses and interment after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to The Bluestack Foundation, care of John McGowan Funeral directors or any family member.

House private.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Charlie, children Martina, Joseph, Angela, Cathal and Brigid, her 13 grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, brother Michael Jim Kenny, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother William.

Please adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Anna Marie's funeral will be live streamed on the following below link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

