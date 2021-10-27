Death notices for Donegal - Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sean Murrin, Glencolmcille

- Peggy Sharkey, Annagry

- Mary Friel (née Campbell), Bohillion, Burt

- Ann Waughman, Donegal Town

- Shaun McDaid, Letterkenny

- Finbar Gallagher, Letterkenny

- Jennifer Greene, Ballyshannon

- Bella Doherty, Bunbeg

- Annamaire Moohan, Frosses

Sean Murrin, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille



The death has occurred peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital of Sean Murrin, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille.

His remains reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday from 1.30pm to 2.30pm,

His remains will then repose at his late residence, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille, from 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am at St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Peggy Sharkey (née Diver), Bunaman, Annagry



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Sharkey, Bunaman Annagry, and formerly of The Gate House Crolly.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony Janie, daughters Mary Theresa and Sadie, sons Paddy and Tony Martin, daughters-in-law Joanna and Bridie, son-in-law Packie, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family & friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal

Removal from The Eternal Light, Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday at 4pm.

Wake in the family home from 11am on Thursday. Rosary both nights at 8pm. House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Mary Friel (née Campbell), Bohillion, Burt



The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Mary Friel (nee Campbell), Bohillion, Burt.

Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Rose, Hannah, Helen, Siobhan, John, William and Barry and dear sister of Francis and Ella. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister, brother, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

The wake is strictly private to family only please.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11.00am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Ann Waughman, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Ann Waughman (née McGinley), 1 St Joseph’s Avenue, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her home from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, October 27. Removal to St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Thursday morning at 10.15am for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Ardara cemetery. Predeceased by her husband, Reg and deeply regretted by her son, John, sister, Helen, extended family and friends.

Funeral service can be viewed on MCN Media St Agatha’s Church, Clar.

Shaun McDaid, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Shaun McDaid, 8 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny.

His remains will are reposing at his late residence. House Private to family and neighbours only please.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Finbar Gallagher, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital on of Finbar Gallagher, 6 Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards in St Columba’s Church Cemetery, Drumoghill.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Wake private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Jennifer Greene, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jennifer Greene, nee Hamilton, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Killybegs, Co Donegal.

Dearly beloved wife to Michael and loving mother to her sons Colton and Sebastian. Beloved daughter of Mary and late William Hamilton. Sadly missed by her brothers Allen, Adrian and predeceased Michael and by all her extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John McGee and Sons Funeral Home on 087 221 8483.

Bella Doherty, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in The Mater Hospital, Dublin, of Bella Doherty (Roarty), Knockastolar, Gweedore. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Roseleen and Margaret, sons Cathal and Seimí, brothers Hughie and Martin, cherished grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Her remains are repose at the family home. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the new graveyard, Annagry. Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Bella's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Annamaire Moohan, Drumbarron, Frosses

The death has occurred of Annamaire Moohan, Drumbarron, Frosses.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Charlie, children Martina, Joseph, Angela, Cathal and Brigid, her 13 grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, brother Michael Jim Kenny, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother William.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses and interment after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to The Bluestack Foundation, care of John McGowan Funeral directors or any family member.

Please adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. The funeral will be live streamed on the following below link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

