Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, October 30, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mollie O'Hegarty, Stranorlar / Glenvar

- Cáit Askin, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon

- Steve Dunworth, Ramelton

- Danny Quinn, London and Convoy

- Kathleen Gallagher, Termon

- Margaret Anne McGinley, Annagry

- Barney Fitzgerald, Letterkenny

- Mary Patterson, Ramelton

- Michael Doherty, Kilmacrennan

- Bobby O'Shea, Laghey

- Peggy Sharkey, Annagry

Mollie O'Hegarty (Maire Ni Dhuibhne) (née Deeney), Highfield House, Stranorlar / Glenvar

The death has occurred peacefully in Dublin of Mollie O'Hegarty (Maire Ni Dhuibhne) (née Deeney), Highfield House, Stranorlar and late of Glenvar.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph (Joe ), brothers James, Joe and John and sister Kathleen, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Siobhan, Ann, Una, sons-in-law Anthony, Peter and Johannes, grandchildren Blaithin, Molly, Odhran and Joseph, her brother Paddy, sister Una, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

O bhás go críoch, ní críoch ach athfhas, í bParthas na ngrás go rabhaimid

Requiem Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Monday at 10am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if so desired to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Cáit Askin, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Kathleen (Cáit) Askin (née O'Neill), Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

Retired school teacher of Ballyshannon Vocational School.

Predeceased by her husband John, brother Joe and sister Ann, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Marie, Siobhan (husband David), Grainne (husband Tommy), brother Owen Roe (wife Maura), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with removal on Monday at 11.30am to arrive at St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private to family only, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors on 087 2485819.

Steve Dunworth, Ramelton

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Steve Dunworth Bridge Street, Ramelton and Croom, Co Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Geraldine, sons Anthony, Stella, Peter and Trevor, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Hannah, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors. Those who wish, may leave a message of condolence for the family in the section below.

Danny Quinn, London and Convoy

The death has taken place in London of Danny Quinn formerly of Demence, Convoy.

He will be sadly missed by his wife June, daughter Claire, son Daniel, grandchildren and great grandchildren, also his brother Edward Quinn Convoy, and his sister Ann Tapscott Convoy, his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass to take place in England at a later date followed by cremation. Enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Kathleen Gallagher, Termon

The peaceful death has occurred at University Hospital Galway of Kathleen Gallagher, Currin, Termon.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral to St Columbus Church, Termon on Sunday for 11am Mass, followed by internment to adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on St Columbus Church Facebook page.

Margaret Anne McGinley, Annagry

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Margaret Anne McGinley Calhame, Annagry.

She will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Patrick, Mary, Eileen, Breid, Frankie and John, all her nieces and nephews, her many good friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private from 9pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Down Syndrome Association, care of any family member or Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Barney Fitzgerald, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred at Beaumount Hospital, Dublin of Barney Fitzgerald, 12 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny.

Former member of Richard Fitzgerald Ceili Band, Bundoran.

His remains are reposing at his home. Family, friends and neighbours welcome. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral from his late residence on Saturday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed live on www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Vincent De Paul c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny

Mary Patterson, Ramelton

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Mary Patterson, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Martin, Brieg, Bryan and Roseleen, son in law Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Michael and Alfie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Willie and son Liam.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Neighbours and friends welcome.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton

Michael Doherty, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred peacefully in the Mater Hospital of Michael Doherty, The Grove, Kilmacrennan.

Predeceased by his father Billy (January 2019) he will be sadly missed by his mother Sheila, wife Jifke and sons Barry wife Fiona (Kilmacrennan), Gareth and wife Frances (Carrigart), Keelan and wife Joanne (Letterkenny) and daughter Lauren (Kilmacrennan), his grandchildren, extended family members, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am in St. Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal/.

The wake, funeral and burial will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only.

Anyone who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolence on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Mater Foundation care of any family member.

Bobby O'Shea, Laghey

The death has occurred of Bobby O'Shea, Station House, Bridgetown, Laghey.

Sadly missed by his wife, Mary, his daughters, Julie, Lola and Sheena, his son Patrick and extended family members.

His remains are reposing at his residence. House strictly private, please.

Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, for 11am Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Anyone wishing to offer their support to the family, can do so along the route to the church on Saturday morning, via Bridgetown, as the funeral cortege passes by. Please be mindful of social distancing, as per current government regulations in relation to Covid-19.

Mass can be streamed live on: www.churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Peggy Sharkey (née Diver), Bunaman, Annagry

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Sharkey, Bunaman Annagry, and formerly of The Gate House Crolly.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony Janie, daughters Mary Theresa and Sadie, sons Paddy and Tony Martin, daughters-in-law Joanna and Bridie, son-in-law Packie, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends.

House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

