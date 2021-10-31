Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, October 31, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Leonard McKnight, Raphoe

- May McNamee, Convoy

- Audrey Sheerin, Ballyshannon

- Mollie O'Hegarty, Stranorlar / Glenvar

- Cáit Askin, Ballyshannon

- Steve Dunworth, Ramelton

- Danny Quinn, London and Convoy

- Kathleen Gallagher, Termon

- Margaret Anne McGinley, Annagry

Leonard McKnight, Castlederg and formerly of Beltany, Raphoe

The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital of Leonard McKnight, 17 Derg Fold, Castlederg, formerly of Beltany, Raphoe.

His remains will repose at his home in Castlderg from 11am to 9pm on Sunday.

Removal from there on Monday at 12.15pm to Carnone Presbyterian Church, Raphoe for funeral service at 1pm followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu to the renal unit Omagh, care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

May McNamee, Letterkenny Road, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of May McNamee, Letterkenny Road, Convoy. Loving mother of Mary, Philomena, Thomas, Anne, Angela, and Emma.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Wake private, family friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy, on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the family plot at the Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of Gibson Funeral Director Convoy or any family member.

Audrey Sheerin, Clyhore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital of Audrey Sheerin, Ballyshannon.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819. House private at present, please.

Mollie O'Hegarty (Maire Ni Dhuibhne) (née Deeney), Highfield House, Stranorlar / Glenvar

The death has occurred peacefully in Dublin of Mollie O'Hegarty (Maire Ni Dhuibhne) (née Deeney), Highfield House, Stranorlar and late of Glenvar.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph (Joe ), brothers James, Joe and John and sister Kathleen, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Siobhan, Ann, Una, sons-in-law Anthony, Peter and Johannes, grandchildren Blaithin, Molly, Odhran and Joseph, her brother Paddy, sister Una, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

O bhás go críoch, ní críoch ach athfhas, í bParthas na ngrás go rabhaimid

Requiem Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Monday at 10am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if so desired to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Cáit Askin, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Kathleen (Cáit) Askin (née O'Neill), Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

Retired school teacher of Ballyshannon Vocational School.

Predeceased by her husband John, brother Joe and sister Ann, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Marie, Siobhan (husband David), Grainne (husband Tommy), brother Owen Roe (wife Maura), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with removal on Monday at 11.30am to arrive at St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private to family only, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors on 087 2485819.

Steve Dunworth, Ramelton

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Steve Dunworth Bridge Street, Ramelton and Croom, Co Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Geraldine, sons Anthony, Stella, Peter and Trevor, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Hannah, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors. Those who wish, may leave a message of condolence for the family in the section below.

Danny Quinn, London and Convoy

The death has taken place in London of Danny Quinn formerly of Demence, Convoy.

He will be sadly missed by his wife June, daughter Claire, son Daniel, grandchildren and great grandchildren, also his brother Edward Quinn Convoy, and his sister Ann Tapscott Convoy, his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass to take place in England at a later date followed by cremation. Enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Kathleen Gallagher, Termon

The peaceful death has occurred at University Hospital Galway of Kathleen Gallagher, Currin, Termon.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral to St Columbus Church, Termon on Sunday for 11am Mass, followed by internment to adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on St Columbus Church Facebook page.

Margaret Anne McGinley, Annagry

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Margaret Anne McGinley Calhame, Annagry.

She will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Patrick, Mary, Eileen, Breid, Frankie and John, all her nieces and nephews, her many good friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private from 9pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Down Syndrome Association, care of any family member or Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

