Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, November 1

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Boyle, Ballyshannon

- Susan McBrearty, Kiltoy, Letterkenny

- Tommy Daly, Dublin and Lifford

- Frank O'Sullivan, Buncrana and formerly of Kerry

- Alice Rees (née Doogan), Killiney, Dublin / Dalkey, Dublin / Dungloe

- Leonard McKnight, Raphoe

- May McNamee, Convoy

- Audrey Sheerin, Ballyshannon

- Mollie O'Hegarty, Stranorlar / Glenvar

- Cáit Askin, Ballyshannon

- Danny Quinn, London and Convoy

Kathleen Boyle, Tullymore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at North West Hospice, Sligo of Kathleen Boyle, Tullymore, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to John McGee and Sons Funeral Home on 087 221 8483.

Susan McBrearty, Kiltoy, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her home of Susan McBrearty, Kiltoy Letterkenny, née Callaghan (Barnesmore), former Social Welfare Officer, Letterkenny and Ballybofey and Morrison Foods.

Predeceased by her husband Michael; loving mother of Karen, Denise Sharkey (Quigley's Point) and Stephen (Perth), adored grandmother of Kyra.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, sisters Mary Thorne (New York), Margaret Given (Lifford) and Helen Gillespie (Donegal Town), brothers John (New York), Dan (Corby, UK) and Charlie (Barnesmore), son-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Susan’s remains are reposing at her late residence, family and friends welcome. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 3, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

Tommy Daly, Tallaght, Dublin / Lifford

The death took place on Friday, October 29 at his home in Tallaght, Dublin of Tommy Daly, formerly of Main Street, Lifford.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church, Killnarden, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Monday, November 1 at 12 noon.

Arrangements for funeral in Lifford to be confirmed later.

Funeral arrangements later.

Anne O'Sullivan (née McCormick), Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon and Greencastle

The death has occurred unexpectedly at Mullingar General Hospital of Anne O'Sullivan (née McCormick), Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Greencastle.

Beloved wife of Matty and much loved mother of Kathryn, Matthew and Kym, and adored Granny of twins Hanna and Rhea.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, son-in-law John, mother Noreen, brothers Michael, Paul, James and Brendan, sisters Eleanor, Nonie and Ethna, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal to the Parish Church on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions still in place those attending the funeral are requested to refrain from shaking hands with the family, are asked to continue to wear face masks and are encouraged to continue to observe social distancing.

Frank O'Sullivan Gately, Carolina, Buncrana and formerly of Lixnaw, Kerry



The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Frank O'Sullivan Gately, Carolina, Buncrana and formerly of Lixnaw, Co Kerry.

Husband of Barry and son of the late Thomas and Hanna O'Sullivan, Lixnaw, brother of Micheál, TJ, Steven, Willie, John, Midsie, Kathleen, Margaret, Myra, Nancy, and the late Patrick and Lillie RIP.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin's funeral home Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Please continue to wear your masks and use sanitizer and adhere to social distances.

Alice Rees (née Doogan), Killiney, Dublin / Dalkey, Dublin / Dungloe

The death has occurred peacefully at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray, Co Wicklow, of Alice Rees (née Doogan), formerly of Ballinaclea Heights, Killiney and Sorrento Heights, Dalkey, Co Dublin and Croveigh, Dungloe.

Much loved mother of Catherine, Jahque, Karen O’Flanagan, and the late Eamonn, and wife of the late Gwyn (Brian); sadly missed by her loving daughters, son-in-law Kelly, nephews, especially Eamonn Doogan and his wife Deirdre, nieces, especially Dolores and Noelle and dear friends Kim, Janine, Giumette and Pat, and many others, and especially her family and friends in Donegal and beloved family dog Choppy.

Removal from Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin A96 V962 on Thursday at 9.35am to the Church of the Assumption, B.V.M., Dalkey arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium arriving for 12.15pm Committal Service.

To view the Requiem Mass live click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/dalkey and at the crematorium click on this link https://vimeo.com/event/153499

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Médecins Sans Frontières Ireland at https://www.msf.ie/

Personal messages of sympathy may be made to the family by going to recent deaths at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie

Leonard McKnight, Castlederg and formerly of Beltany, Raphoe

The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital of Leonard McKnight, 17 Derg Fold, Castlederg, formerly of Beltany, Raphoe.

His remains reposed at his home in Castlederg on Sunday.

Removal from there on Monday at 12.15pm to Carnone Presbyterian Church, Raphoe for funeral service at 1pm followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu to the Renal Unit, Omagh,c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

May McNamee, Letterkenny Road, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of May McNamee, Letterkenny Road, Convoy. Loving mother of Mary, Philomena, Thomas, Anne, Angela, and Emma.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Wake private, family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy, on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the family plot at the Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of Gibson Funeral Director Convoy or any family member.

Audrey Sheerin, Clyhore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital of Audrey Sheerin, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by her husband Eamonn, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Rosaleen (London), Caroline, Christine (Cork), her son Michael (Longford), son-in-law Brendan, friend Arthur, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at Gilmartin's funeral home, Kinlough, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from the funeral home on Tuesday at 10am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock.

House private please.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member.

All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819. House private at present, please.

Mollie O'Hegarty (Maire Ni Dhuibhne) (née Deeney), Highfield House, Stranorlar / Glenvar

The death has occurred peacefully in Dublin of Mollie O'Hegarty (Maire Ni Dhuibhne) (née Deeney), Highfield House, Stranorlar and late of Glenvar.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph (Joe), brothers James, Joe and John and sister Kathleen, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Siobhan, Ann, Una, sons-in-law Anthony, Peter and Johannes, grandchildren Blaithin, Molly, Odhran and Joseph, her brother Paddy, sister Una, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

O bhás go críoch, ní críoch ach athfhas, í bParthas na ngrás go rabhaimid

Requiem Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Monday at 10am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if so desired to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Cáit Askin, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Kathleen (Cáit) Askin (née O'Neill), Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

Retired school teacher of Ballyshannon Vocational School.

Predeceased by her husband John, brother Joe and sister Ann, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Marie, Siobhan (husband David), Grainne (husband Tommy), brother Owen Roe (wife Maura), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with removal on Monday at 11.30am to arrive at St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private to family only, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors on 087 2485819.

Danny Quinn, London and Convoy

The death has taken place in London of Danny Quinn formerly of Demence, Convoy.

He will be sadly missed by his wife June, daughter Claire, son Daniel, grandchildren and great grandchildren, also his brother Edward Quinn Convoy, and his sister Ann Tapscott Convoy, his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass to take place in England at a later date followed by cremation. Enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.