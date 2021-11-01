Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, November 1

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Lewers, Enniskillen and Ballyshannon

- May Boyce, Ramelton

- Betty Feeney, Lisfannon, Buncrana

- Shaun McFadden, Ballyshannon

- Nancy McPaul, Ramelton

- Liam Bradley, Buncrana

- Kathleen Boyle, Ballyshannon

- Susan McBrearty, Kiltoy, Letterkenny

- Tommy Daly, Dublin and Lifford

- Frank O'Sullivan, Buncrana and formerly of Kerry

- Alice Rees (née Doogan), Killiney, Dublin / Dalkey, Dublin / Dungloe

- Audrey Sheerin, Ballyshannon

- Danny Quinn, London and Convoy

Margaret Lewers, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret Lewers, known as Meta, Killyvilly, Tempo Road, Enniskillen and formerly of Rossnowlagh and Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by husband Ronnie and sons, David, Noel and Philip. Meta will be sadly missed by her two daughters and their husbands, Helen and Aidan, and Valerie and Chris, (Rossnowlagh) also son and his wife Keith and Cheryl (Liverpool) and by her grandchildren (David) Tracy, (Helen) Sara, Paula, Barry, Luke, Frances and Matthew, (Philip) Jackie and Christopher, (Keith) Kathy and Khiana, (Valerie) Joe and Beth and by her many great and great-great-grandchildren.

Further funeral arrangements will be announced later. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 086 2485819.

May Boyce, Carrygault, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of May Boyce, Carrygault, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Barney, family Anna, Rosemarie, Anthony, Eileen, Brian and Una, sons-in-law Michael, Sean, Joe and Michael, daughters-in-law Frances and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Patricia and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home. Family and neighbours welcome.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 3 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV, St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Medical 6, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Betty Feeney (née Sheridan), Lisfannon, Donegal / Derry City



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Betty Feeney, Lisfannon.

Betty (former Chief Executive of the Resource Centre, Derry), was the beloved wife of Jackie, loving mother of John and Karen, devoted grandmother of Jack, Ethan, Erin and Jarlath, dear and loving sister of Maura, Bridie, Marcella, Desi, Eunan and the late Jim, sister-in-law of Denis, Kathleen, Bernard, Mary and Martin and mother-in-law of Marc and Orlagh.

Funeral leaving her home, 22 The Beeches, Ludden at 10.20am on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Chapel, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake is private for family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to The Resource Centre Derry, Racecourse Road, Derry, BT48 8DA.

Shaun McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Shaun McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Suddenly at his residence. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquires to John McGee and Sons funeral home on 087 221 8483.

Nancy McPaul, Tullybeg, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Nancy McPaul, Tullybeg, Ramelton and formerly Tipperary Town.

Predeceased by her husband Bernard. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Terry and John, daughter Kay, son-in-law Paul , daughter-in-law’s Anne and Janet, grandchildren Natalie, Anna, Daniel, Liam, James and John, brothers Joseph, Jimmy, Denis and Eddie, sisters Kitty and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains will arrive at St Peter’s Church, Milford on Tuesday at 4pm for rosary and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon, November 3 at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV, St Peter’s Church, Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Liam Bradley, 62 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Bradley, 62 Cockhill Park, Buncrana.

Remains left the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this afternoon, Monday, going to his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday afternoon, November 3 at 12.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Funeral Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Donations if desired to Medical 3, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Kathleen Boyle, Tullymore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at North West Hospice, Sligo of Kathleen Boyle, Tullymore, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday for family, friends and neighbours, with remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o John McGee and Sons or any family member.

Enquiries to John McGee and Sons Funeral Home on 087 221 8483.

Susan McBrearty, Kiltoy, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her home of Susan McBrearty, Kiltoy Letterkenny, née Callaghan (Barnesmore), former Social Welfare Officer, Letterkenny and Ballybofey and Morrison Foods.

Predeceased by her husband Michael; loving mother of Karen, Denise Sharkey (Quigley's Point) and Stephen (Perth), adored grandmother of Kyra.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, sisters Mary Thorne (New York), Margaret Given (Lifford) and Helen Gillespie (Donegal Town), brothers John (New York), Dan (Corby, UK) and Charlie (Barnesmore), son-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Susan’s remains are reposing at her late residence, family and friends welcome. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 3, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

Tommy Daly, Tallaght, Dublin / Lifford

The death took place on Friday, October 29 at his home in Tallaght, Dublin of Tommy Daly, formerly of Main Street, Lifford.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church, Killnarden, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Monday, November 1 at 12 noon.

Arrangements for funeral in Lifford to be confirmed later.

Anne O'Sullivan (née McCormick), Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon and Greencastle

The death has occurred unexpectedly at Mullingar General Hospital of Anne O'Sullivan (née McCormick), Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Greencastle.

Beloved wife of Matty and much loved mother of Kathryn, Matthew and Kym, and adored Granny of twins Hanna and Rhea.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, son-in-law John, mother Noreen, brothers Michael, Paul, James and Brendan, sisters Eleanor, Nonie and Ethna, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal to the Parish Church on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions still in place those attending the funeral are requested to refrain from shaking hands with the family, are asked to continue to wear face masks and are encouraged to continue to observe social distancing.

Frank O'Sullivan Gately, Carolina, Buncrana and formerly of Lixnaw, Kerry



The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Frank O'Sullivan Gately, Carolina, Buncrana and formerly of Lixnaw, Co Kerry.

Husband of Barry and son of the late Thomas and Hanna O'Sullivan, Lixnaw, brother of Micheál, TJ, Steven, Willie, John, Midsie, Kathleen, Margaret, Myra, Nancy, and the late Patrick and Lillie RIP.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin's funeral home Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Please continue to wear your masks and use sanitizer and adhere to social distances.

Alice Rees (née Doogan), Killiney, Dublin / Dalkey, Dublin / Dungloe

The death has occurred peacefully at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray, Co Wicklow, of Alice Rees (née Doogan), formerly of Ballinaclea Heights, Killiney and Sorrento Heights, Dalkey, Co Dublin and Croveigh, Dungloe.

Much loved mother of Catherine, Jahque, Karen O’Flanagan, and the late Eamonn, and wife of the late Gwyn (Brian); sadly missed by her loving daughters, son-in-law Kelly, nephews, especially Eamonn Doogan and his wife Deirdre, nieces, especially Dolores and Noelle and dear friends Kim, Janine, Giumette and Pat, and many others, and especially her family and friends in Donegal and beloved family dog Choppy.

Removal from Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin A96 V962 on Thursday at 9.35am to the Church of the Assumption, B.V.M., Dalkey arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium arriving for 12.15pm Committal Service.

To view the Requiem Mass live click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/dalkey and at the crematorium click on this link https://vimeo.com/event/153499

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Médecins Sans Frontières Ireland at https://www.msf.ie/

Personal messages of sympathy may be made to the family by going to recent deaths at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie

Audrey Sheerin, Clyhore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital of Audrey Sheerin, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by her husband Eamonn, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Rosaleen (London), Caroline, Christine (Cork), her son Michael (Longford), son-in-law Brendan, friend Arthur, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at Gilmartin's funeral home, Kinlough, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from the funeral home on Tuesday at 10am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock.

House private please.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member.

All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819. House private at present, please.

Danny Quinn, London and Convoy

The death has taken place in London of Danny Quinn formerly of Demence, Convoy.

He will be sadly missed by his wife June, daughter Claire, son Daniel, grandchildren and great grandchildren, also his brother Edward Quinn Convoy, and his sister Ann Tapscott Convoy, his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass to take place in England at a later date followed by cremation. Enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

