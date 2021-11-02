Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, November 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Pat Moore, Killybegs

- James McDaid, Glenswilly

- Mamie McDermott, Moville

- Edith Meehan, Mountcharles

- John Lynch, Moville

- Philomena Gallagher, Ballybofey

- Des O'Reilly, Limerick and Donegal

- Ruby Shovlin, Lifford and Ardara

- Margaret Lewers, Enniskillen and Ballyshannon

- May Boyce, Ramelton

- Betty Feeney, Lisfannon, Buncrana

- Shaun McFadden, Ballyshannon

- Nancy McPaul, Ramelton

- Liam Bradley, Buncrana

- Kathleen Boyle, Ballyshannon

- Susan McBrearty, Kiltoy, Letterkenny

- Alice Rees (née Doogan), Killiney, Dublin / Dalkey, Dublin / Dungloe

Pat Moore, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Pat Moore, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

He died peacefully, in the tender care of the staff in Sligo University Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Brigid (née Craig) loving father of Keith, Stevie, Samantha, Jason, Dionne, Gareth and Stephanie. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brother Marty, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, this evening (Tuesday) at 8.30pm to his daughter Samantha's residence, Carricknagore, Killybegs.

Reposing there tonight from 9pm to 11pm and tomorrow from 11am to 11pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie. In compliance with HSE guidelines, please adhere to current restrictions.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o any family member.

James McDaid, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly

The peaceful death occurred on Monday at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of James McDaid, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly.

Deeply missed by his loving brothers Hughie, Billy and Dan and sisters Bridget and Anne, brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

James's remains will be reposing at his home at Glenkeeragh from 10am tomorrow morning, Wednesday. Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.20pm via Whitehill to St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly for 2pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Templedouglas Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on church service tv St Columba's Church, Glenswilly, on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Oncology, Haematology Day Services, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

Mamie McDermott, Ard Foyle, Moville

The death has taken place at her home of Mamie McDermott, Ard Foyle, Moville.

Mamie’s remains will repose at her home from 8pm tonight, Tuesday.

Family and close friends welcome. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a mask and hand shaking.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Edith Meehan (née Gillespie), Tullyvoose, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Edith Meehan (née Gillespie), Tullyvoose, Mountcharles. Peacefully, at her residence.

Predeceased by her dear husband, Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family, PJ (Bernadette), Gerard (Marie-Celine), John (Caroline), Paul, Mairead (Gary), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Isa (New York), extended family and friends.

Remains to repose privately, for family and friends, at her late residence. Removal from there on Thursday, November 4, going to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 12 noon funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the church will be restricted to 50% capacity. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Rehab Care Sligo c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart/Holy Redeemer Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307/.

House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

John Lynch, Taobh Na Cille, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Lynch, Taobh Na Cille, Moville and formerly of 79 St Finian's Park, Moville.

John’s remains arrived at St Pius X Church, Moville on Tuesday to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and mask wearing.

Philomena Gallagher, Ballybofey and Clonmany

The peaceful death has occurred of Philomena (Mena) Gallagher, 4 Donegal Road, Ballybofey, and formely Aderville, Clonmany.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Mick, daughters Kate (Malin), Tessa, Anne (England), Bernie (Melbourne, Australia) and her son Michael, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Niall, Tara, Ronan, Caitie, Brian and Conor, Marieclare and Ciara, Epona and Sweeney, relatives and friends.

Philomena's remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, November 5, going to the St. Mary's Church, Stranorlar, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on line by using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe, Cemetery.

Des O'Reilly, Caherdavin, Limerick / Donegal / Cavan / Meath

The death has occurred of Des O'Reilly, Caherdavin Lawn, Caherdavin, Limerick / Donegal / Cavan / Clonmellon, Meath



Des was originally from Clonmellon, Co. Meath. He died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Philomena (née McGinty) and sister Carmel Traynor. Sadly missed by his sister Pearl Doran, his much loved nieces and nephews and wonderful neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Thursday, November 4 at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Agatha’s Churchyard, Clar, Donegal arriving at around 3.45pm.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Ruby Shovlin (née Tinney), Ballyduff Park, Lifford



The peaceful death took place at her late residence on Sunday of Ruby Shovlin, neé Tinney, St. Columba’s Grove, Ballyduff Park, Lifford and formerly Drumaghy Park, Ardara and Mondooey, Manorcunningham.

Pre-deceased by her husband Eddie in 2007. Deeply missed by brothers Jim Tinney, Mondooey and John Tinney, St. Johnston, sister Mary O’Kane, Galdonagh, Manorcunningham, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Ruby’s remains are reposing at her brother Jim and Mary Tinney's residence at Mondooey, Manorcunningham.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 3 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the Church of the Holy Family's adjoining churchyard, Ardara, arriving at approximately 2pm. Family, neighbours and close friends welcome.

Margaret Lewers, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret Lewers, known as Meta, Killyvilly, Tempo Road, Enniskillen and formerly of Rossnowlagh and Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by husband Ronnie and sons, David, Noel and Philip. Meta will be sadly missed by her two daughters and their husbands, Helen and Aidan, and Valerie and Chris, (Rossnowlagh) also son and his wife Keith and Cheryl (Liverpool) and by her grandchildren (David) Tracy, (Helen) Sara, Paula, Barry, Luke, Frances and Matthew, (Philip) Jackie and Christopher, (Keith) Kathy and Khiana, (Valerie) Joe and Beth and by her many great and great-great-grandchildren.

Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pmwith removal on Thursday at 12 noon to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon, for funeral service at 2pm with service of interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Anne's Parish Church, Ballyshannon c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

May Boyce, Carrygault, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of May Boyce, Carrygault, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Barney, family Anna, Rosemarie, Anthony, Eileen, Brian and Una, sons-in-law Michael, Sean, Joe and Michael, daughters-in-law Frances and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Patricia and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home. Family and neighbours welcome.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 3 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Tuesday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV, St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Medical 6, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Betty Feeney (née Sheridan), Lisfannon, Donegal / Derry City



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Betty Feeney, Lisfannon.

Betty (former Chief Executive of the Resource Centre, Derry), was the beloved wife of Jackie, loving mother of John and Karen, devoted grandmother of Jack, Ethan, Erin and Jarlath, dear and loving sister of Maura, Bridie, Marcella, Desi, Eunan and the late Jim, sister-in-law of Denis, Kathleen, Bernard, Mary and Martin and mother-in-law of Marc and Orlagh.

Funeral leaving her home, 22 The Beeches, Ludden at 10.20am on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Chapel, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake is private for family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to The Resource Centre Derry, Racecourse Road, Derry, BT48 8DA.

Shaun McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Shaun McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Suddenly at his residence.

Sadly missed by his parents Eddie and Ann, his partner Therese, sisters Elaine (John), Breege, Joanne (Gavin), brothers Enda, Adrian and predeceased by Patrick; his nieces and nephews Emma, Abigail, Jamie and Jack.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday for family and close friends please, with removal on Thursday morning going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral Mass with burial

afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Shaun's Funeral Mass can be viewed on

https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Nancy McPaul, Tullybeg, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Nancy McPaul, Tullybeg, Ramelton and formerly Tipperary Town.

Predeceased by her husband Bernard. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Terry and John, daughter Kay, son-in-law Paul , daughter-in-law’s Anne and Janet, grandchildren Natalie, Anna, Daniel, Liam, James and John, brothers Joseph, Jimmy, Denis and Eddie, sisters Kitty and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains were due to arrive at St Peter’s Church, Milford on Tuesday at 4pm for rosary and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon, November 3 at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV, St Peter’s Church, Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Liam Bradley, 62 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Bradley, 62 Cockhill Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday afternoon, November 3 at 12.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Funeral Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Donations if desired to Medical 3, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Kathleen Boyle, Tullymore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at North West Hospice, Sligo of Kathleen Boyle, Tullymore, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday for family, friends and neighbours, with remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o John McGee and Sons or any family member.

Enquiries to John McGee and Sons Funeral Home on 087 221 8483.

Susan McBrearty, Kiltoy, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her home of Susan McBrearty, Kiltoy Letterkenny, née Callaghan (Barnesmore), former Social Welfare Officer, Letterkenny and Ballybofey and Morrison Foods.

Predeceased by her husband Michael; loving mother of Karen, Denise Sharkey (Quigley's Point) and Stephen (Perth), adored grandmother of Kyra.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, sisters Mary Thorne (New York), Margaret Given (Lifford) and Helen Gillespie (Donegal Town), brothers John (New York), Dan (Corby, UK) and Charlie (Barnesmore), son-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Susan’s remains are reposing at her late residence, family and friends welcome. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 3, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

Alice Rees (née Doogan), Killiney, Dublin / Dalkey, Dublin / Dungloe

The death has occurred peacefully at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray, Co Wicklow, of Alice Rees (née Doogan), formerly of Ballinaclea Heights, Killiney and Sorrento Heights, Dalkey, Co Dublin and Croveigh, Dungloe.

Much loved mother of Catherine, Jahque, Karen O’Flanagan, and the late Eamonn, and wife of the late Gwyn (Brian); sadly missed by her loving daughters, son-in-law Kelly, nephews, especially Eamonn Doogan and his wife Deirdre, nieces, especially Dolores and Noelle and dear friends Kim, Janine, Giumette and Pat, and many others, and especially her family and friends in Donegal and beloved family dog Choppy.

Removal from Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin A96 V962 on Thursday at 9.35am to the Church of the Assumption, B.V.M., Dalkey arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium arriving for 12.15pm Committal Service.

To view the Requiem Mass live click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/dalkey and at the crematorium click on this link https://vimeo.com/event/153499

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Médecins Sans Frontières Ireland at https://www.msf.ie/

Personal messages of sympathy may be made to the family by going to recent deaths at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie

