Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, November 7, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Joan Mc Elchar, née Crawford, Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Grotto House, Porthall

The death has taken place of Joan Mc Elchar, née Crawford, Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Grotto House, Porthall.

Dearly loved mother of Keith and Shauna, mother-in-law of Nicola and much-loved sister of Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret,

John, Richie, Gerard, Colette and the late Paul.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, November 9 at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing, daughter, son, daughter-in-law brothers, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to I.C.U., Galway University Hospital. In accordance with current restrictions the house

is private to family, close friends and neighbours only, please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

Bernadette Ayton, 1 Oak Park, Convoy and formerly of Tops, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Bernadette Ayton, 1 Oak Park, Convoy and formerly of Tops, Raphoe.

Dearly loved mother of Martina, beloved daughter of the late Eileen and Charlie Ayton and much loved sister of Monica, Anthony, Josephine, Charles, Martin, Evelyn, Angela and the late Marie and a wonderful auntie, cousin and friend.

Funeral leaving her sister, Angela Rodger's home, Tops, Raphoe on Tuesday, November 9 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Eunan`s Church, Raphoe at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Luke`s Hospital, Dublin. c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

The house is strictly private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam.

Patrick Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, of Patrick Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Jimmy, sister Madge (Birmingham), nieces and nephews and extended family.

Private removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, this evening, Saturday, at 5pm to his niece Rosemary Curran's residence in Shroughan. Rosary tonight and tomorrow night at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCM media Gortahork and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Charlie McBride, Kerry and Donegal

The death has occurred of Charlie (Charles J.) McBride of Tobar Naofa and Caherslee, Tralee, Co Kerry and formerly Donegal. Dearest father of Paul, David, Richard, Barry and the late Bryan and brother of Seán, Raymond, Roisin, Michelle, Catriona (Toots), Bridget and the late Hugh, Rita, Michael and Denis (August 2021).

Sadly missed by his loving sons, their mother Mary, his grandchildren, Bryan’s partner Eileen, daughters-in-law, relatives and extended family.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday, November 7 from 3pm to 5pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Charlie will be celebrated at 11 am, streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK, Kerry Hospice Foundation, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Madge O’Donnell, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Madge O’Donnell, Leffin, Dungloe.

Removal Saturday, November 5 at 5pm going to St Mary's Church, Kincasslagh to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with interment afterwards in Cruit Cemetery.

House private to family neighbours and close friends, please.

