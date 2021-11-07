Body of a man discovered in Donegal Town

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances relating to the discovery of a body of a man aged in his 50s at The Quay, Donegal Town, on Saturday, November, 6.
A post mortem is due to be conducted which will determine the course of the investigation.
It is understood the death is not being treated as suspicious.
