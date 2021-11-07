Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, November 7, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jackie (John) Breslin, No 3 Glenview, Ardara and Carrick

- Harry Leo Doherty, Bridgend

- Martin Griffin 9, Silverwood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Hugh McDevitt, 98 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and Cloghan

- Maeve Doherty, née Grant, Tipperary and late of Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

- Joan Mc Elchar, née Crawford, Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Grotto House, Porthall

- Bernadette Ayton, 1 Oak Park, Convoy and formerly of Tops, Raphoe

- Patrick Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

- Charlie McBride, Kerry and Donegal

Jackie (John) Breslin, No 3 Glenview, Ardara and Carrick

The death has occurred of Jackie (John) Breslin, No 3 Glenview, Ardara and Carrick.

The death has occurred, peacefully, of Jackie Bresin (John), of No. 3 Glenview, Ardara and formerly of Stravalley, Carrick. Sadly missed by his sister Eleanor, his nieces, grandnieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mc Cabe's Funeral premises, Common Bridge, tomorrow, Monday, from 3.30pm until 6.30pm. Removal from there going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jackie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara.

Please adhere to current HSE Guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

Harry Leo Doherty, Bridgend

The death has occurred of Harry Leo Doherty, Bridgend.

Beloved husband of the late Sheila and much-loved dad of Philip, Martina, Anne, Kevin and Donal. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home from 6pm this evening Sunday, November 7. Requiem Mass Tuesday, November 9 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks. Wake is for family and friends only, please.

Martin Griffin 9, Silverwood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Martin Griffin 9, Silverwood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey. Husband of Margaret, much-loved father of Ann Marie (Colin) and Donna, loving granda of Loic, Noah, Madison, Jaylyn and Brooke, beloved son of Mai and the late Gerry, dearest brother of Larry, Christina, Kenny, Mary, Seamus, Ann, Gerard, Tony, Sharon and the late Noel.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Hugh McDevitt, 98 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and Cloghan

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh McDevitt, 98 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and Cloghan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Philomena, sons John, Michael, Paul and daughter Grainnne, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Hugh will repose at his home from 6pm, Sunday. Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock on Tuesday in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Maeve Doherty, née Grant, Tipperary and late of Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Maeve Doherty, née Grant, Bohercrowe, Old Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham.

Pre-deceased by her son Baby Jim.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters Susan and Breege, son Michael, daughter-in-law Aine, son-in-law Felim, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Sunday evening from 3pm till 8pm.

Mass for Maeve will take place in St. Michael's Church Tipperary on Monday, November 8 at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing.

Joan Mc Elchar, née Crawford, Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Grotto House, Porthall

The death has taken place of Joan Mc Elchar, née Crawford, Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Grotto House, Porthall.

Dearly loved mother of Keith and Shauna, mother-in-law of Nicola and much-loved sister of Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret,

John, Richie, Gerard, Colette and the late Paul.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, November 9 at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing, daughter, son, daughter-in-law brothers, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to I.C.U., Galway University Hospital. In accordance with current restrictions the house

is private to family, close friends and neighbours only, please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

Bernadette Ayton, 1 Oak Park, Convoy and formerly of Tops, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Bernadette Ayton, 1 Oak Park, Convoy and formerly of Tops, Raphoe.

Dearly loved mother of Martina, beloved daughter of the late Eileen and Charlie Ayton and much loved sister of Monica, Anthony, Josephine, Charles, Martin, Evelyn, Angela and the late Marie and a wonderful auntie, cousin and friend.

Funeral leaving her sister, Angela Rodger's home, Tops, Raphoe on Tuesday, November 9 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Eunan`s Church, Raphoe at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Luke`s Hospital, Dublin. c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

The house is strictly private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam.

Patrick Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, of Patrick Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Jimmy, sister Madge (Birmingham), nieces and nephews and extended family.

Private removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, this evening, Saturday, at 5pm to his niece Rosemary Curran's residence in Shroughan. Rosary tonight and tomorrow night at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCM media Gortahork and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Charlie McBride, Kerry and Donegal

The death has occurred of Charlie (Charles J.) McBride of Tobar Naofa and Caherslee, Tralee, Co Kerry and formerly Donegal. Dearest father of Paul, David, Richard, Barry and the late Bryan and brother of Seán, Raymond, Roisin, Michelle, Catriona (Toots), Bridget and the late Hugh, Rita, Michael and Denis (August 2021).

Sadly missed by his loving sons, their mother Mary, his grandchildren, Bryan’s partner Eileen, daughters-in-law, relatives and extended family.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday, November 7 from 3pm to 5pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Charlie will be celebrated at 11 am, streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK, Kerry Hospice Foundation, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.