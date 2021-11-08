Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 8, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- David Farrant, Greenbank, Quigleys Point

- Rosella Sheerin, Newtowncunningham

- Betty Graham, Carrigart

- Anthony McLaughlin, Malin Head and Chicago

- Margaret Barr, Muff

- Jackie (John) Breslin, No 3 Glenview, Ardara and Carrick

- Harry Leo Doherty, Bridgend

- Martin Griffin, 9 Silverwood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Hugh McDevitt, 98 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and Cloghan

- Maeve Doherty, née Grant, Tipperary and late of Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

- Joan Mc Elchar, née Crawford, Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Grotto House, Porthall

- Bernadette Ayton, 1 Oak Park, Convoy and formerly of Tops, Raphoe

David Farrant, Greenbank, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place of David Farrant, Greenbank, Quigleys Point.

Reposing at his home from tomorrow; Tuesday at 4pm.

Funeral on Wednesday in St Patrick’s Church Iskaheen at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosella (Rosie) Sheerin, 8 Colehill Park, Newtowncunningham and formerly Glengad

The death has occurred of Rosella (Rosie) Sheerin, née McLaughlin, 8 Colehill Park, Newtowncunningham and formerly Glengad, Malin.

Beloved wife of James and dear mother of Paul, Joseph, Rosaleen, Seamus, Marie, Liam, Nicola and the late Jacqueline.

Her remains will be reposing at her home this evening, Monday, November 8 from 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, November 10 at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing face masks.

Family time please from 11pm - 12 noon.

Betty Graham, Devlinmore, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Betty Graham, Devlinmore, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, November 9 after a private family service in her home at 12.15pm going to Carrigart Presbyterian Church for burial service at 1pm with interment immediately afterwards in the family burial ground.

Wake and funeral are private to family and friends only please.

Anthony McLaughlin (Hemish), formerly of Drumnaskea, Malin Head

The sudden death has taken place in Chicago of Anthony McLaughlin (Hemish), formerly of Drumnaskea, Malin Head.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday November 10 in Chicago.

Margaret Barr, 540 Grove Cottages, Muff

The death has occurred of Margaret Barr, 540 Grove Cottages, Muff.

Loving mother of Terry, Sharon, Patricia, Jeanette and Denise. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, her extended family and friends.

Removal tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, November 9 at 1pm to Sacred Heart Church, Muff for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret's Requiem Mass can be viewed on MCN Media Muff.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks.

Wake is strictly private to family and friends only. Family time from 11pm - 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Jackie (John) Breslin, No 3 Glenview, Ardara and Carrick

The death has occurred, peacefully, of Jackie Bresin (John), of No. 3 Glenview, Ardara and formerly of Stravalley, Carrick. Sadly missed by his sister Eleanor, his nieces, grandnieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mc Cabe's Funeral premises, Common Bridge on Monday from 3.30pm until 6.30pm. Removal from there going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jackie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara.

Please adhere to current HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

Harry Leo Doherty, Bridgend

The death has occurred of Harry Leo Doherty, Bridgend.

Beloved husband of the late Sheila and much-loved dad of Philip, Martina, Anne, Kevin and Donal. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 9 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks. Wake is for family and friends only, please.

Martin Griffin, 9 Silverwood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Martin Griffin, 9 Silverwood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey. Husband of Margaret, much-loved father of Ann Marie (Colin) and Donna, loving granda of Loic, Noah, Madison, Jaylyn and Brooke, beloved son of Mai and the late Gerry, dearest brother of Larry, Christina, Kenny, Mary, Seamus, Ann, Gerard, Tony, Sharon and the late Noel.

Martin's remains will repose at his daughter Donna's home (36, Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar) from 7pm this evening (Monday).

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church Of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam.

Hugh McDevitt, 98 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and Cloghan

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh McDevitt, 98 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and Cloghan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Philomena, sons John, Michael, Paul and daughter Grainnne, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Hugh's remains are reposing at his home. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Maeve Doherty, née Grant, Tipperary and late of Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Maeve Doherty, née Grant, Bohercrowe, Old Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham.

Pre-deceased by her son, baby Jim.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters Susan and Breege, son Michael, daughter-in-law Aine, son-in-law Felim, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mass for Maeve will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Monday, November 8 at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing.

Joan McElchar, née Crawford, Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Grotto House, Porthall

The death has taken place of Joan McElchar, née Crawford, Ballylast, Lifford and formerly of Grotto House, Porthall.

Dearly loved mother of Keith and Shauna, mother-in-law of Nicola and much-loved sister of Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret, John, Richie, Gerard, Colette and the late Paul.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, November 9 at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing, daughter, son, daughter-in-law brothers, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to I.C.U., Galway University Hospital. In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family, close friends and neighbours only, please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam.

Bernadette Ayton, 1 Oak Park, Convoy and formerly of Tops, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Bernadette Ayton, 1 Oak Park, Convoy and formerly of Tops, Raphoe.

Dearly loved mother of Martina, beloved daughter of the late Eileen and Charlie Ayton and much loved sister of Monica, Anthony, Josephine, Charles, Martin, Evelyn, Angela and the late Marie and a wonderful auntie, cousin and friend.

Funeral leaving her sister, Angela Rodgers' home, Tops, Raphoe on Tuesday, November 9 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Eunan's Church, Raphoe at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Luke's Hospital, Dublin, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

The house is strictly private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam.

