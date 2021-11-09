Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, November 9

The following deaths have taken place:

- Netta Kirkpatrick, Ballintra

- Daire O'Gallachoir, Mountcharles

- Winnifred Kelly, Termon

- Neil McGinley, Falcarragh

- Phyllis McBride, Castlefin

- Francis McFadden, Ray, Rathmullan

- Marian O'Brien, Dundalk and Burtonport

- Gemma Doherty, Clonmany

- David Farrant, Greenbank, Quigley's Point

- Rosella Sheerin, Newtowncunningham

- Anthony McLaughlin, Malin Head and Chicago

- Martin Griffin, 9 Silverwood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

Netta Kirkpatrick, Rath, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Netta Kirkpatrick, Rath, Ballintra.

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Removal to Aras Mhic Shuibne Nursing Home, Mullinasole for 3pm on Wednesday. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the nursing home is strictly private.

Removal on Thursday to Ballintra Methodist Church for funeral service at 2pm followed by burial in Drumholm Graveyard.

Funeral strictly private to family and friends.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the staff of Aras Mhic Shuibne Nursing Home, c/o any family member or George Irwin Funeral Directors.

Daire O'Gallachoir, Dromore, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Daire O'Gallachoir, Dromore, Mountcharles.



Peacefully, surrounded by his family at his residence.

Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Emer, his mother-in-law Mary Rose Boyle. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, daughters Catherine, Evelyn and Aisling, Stefan Giblin and Paul, his sisters Eithne, Emer Timoney (Raymond), Kathleen Anderson (Keith), brother Uinsean (Kelly), nieces, nephews, father-in-law Paddy Boyle, Fr. James A. Boyle and the extended Boyle family.



Reposing at his residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm until 10pm for family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from there on Friday, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 12 noon funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Winnifred (Winnie) Kelly, Ballybuninabber, Termon

The death has occurred of Winnifred (Winnie) Kelly (née Peoples), Ballybuninabber, Termon.



Peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by husband Jim (2008) and son Niall (1990), sister Margaret and brothers Tim and John. Devoted mother to sons Daniel, James, Patrick, Martin and Edward. Fondly remember by her daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in the thoughts of her extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, this evening Tuesday at 6.30pm going to Winnie's late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday for Mass at 12 noon in St. Columba's Church, Termon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Columba's Church, Termon Facebook.

Neil McGinley, Drumatinney, Falcarragh

The peaceful death has occurred of Neil McGinley, Drumatinney, Falcarragh.

Survived by his wife Mary, son Danny, daughters Catherine and Anne, grandson Jack, daughter in law Maggie, son in law Kevin, nieces, nephews, a circle of family and friends.

Funeral from his home on Thursday to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https: www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/Falcarragh-parish-Church.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks.

Wake is private to family only.

Phyllis McBride, Carrick, Castlefin

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Phyllis McBride, Carrick, Castlefin.

Beloved wife of the late Cecil and much loved mother to Cyril, Sean, Carol, Ronnie, and Ken, cherished sister of Margaret, Tommy, Mary, James, Danny, Rosaleen and the late Nuala.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish

House private to family, neighbours and close friends only, please.

Francis McFadden (McGregor) Ray, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Francis McFadden (McGregor) Ray, Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at his home from 4pm this afternoon, Tuesday.

Requiem Mass on Thursday afternoon, November 11 at 1pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Renal Department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Marian O'Brien (née Boyle), Dundalk and Burtonport

The death has taken place of Marian O’Brien, née Boyle, Belfry Drive, St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk and formerly of Burtonport.

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her family, after an illness that was bravely borne.

Marian, much loved wife of Cathal, dear mother of Laura and Conor, loving nanny of Shea, Jamie, and Evan and sister of Anna and the late Charlie and Frankie. Marian will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Padraig Hearty, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Marian will repose at her home from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday for family and close friends only. House private at all other times.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

All enquiries to McGeough's Funerals on 042 9334283.

Gemma Doherty, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gemma Doherty, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany and formerly of Woodside, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Cremation will take place on Thursday afternoon, November 11 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm.

Family and friends welcome.

David Farrant, Greenbank, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of David Farrant, Greenbank, Quigley's Point.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral on Wednesday in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosella (Rosie) Sheerin, 8 Colehill Park, Newtowncunningham and formerly Glengad

The death has occurred of Rosella (Rosie) Sheerin, née McLaughlin, 8 Colehill Park, Newtowncunningham and formerly Glengad, Malin.

Beloved wife of James and dear mother of Paul, Joseph, Rosaleen, Seamus, Marie, Liam, Nicola and the late Jacqueline.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, November 10 at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing face masks.

Family time please from 11pm - 12 noon.

Anthony McLaughlin (Hemish), formerly of Drumnaskea, Malin Head

The sudden death has taken place in Chicago of Anthony McLaughlin (Hemish), formerly of Drumnaskea, Malin Head.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 10 in Chicago.

Martin Griffin, 9 Silverwood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Martin Griffin, 9 Silverwood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey. Husband of Margaret, much-loved father of Ann Marie (Colin) and Donna, loving granda of Loic, Noah, Madison, Jaylyn and Brooke, beloved son of Mai and the late Gerry, dearest brother of Larry, Christina, Kenny, Mary, Seamus, Ann, Gerard, Tony, Sharon and the late Noel.

Martin's remains are reposing at his daughter Donna's home (36, Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar).

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church Of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.