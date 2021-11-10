Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Suzanna Maria Gallagher, Gortahork / Lanesborough, County Longford

- John Harkin, Curransport, Gweedore

- Pat McBrearty, 44 Manor View, Long Lane, Letterkenny

- Mary Mc Menamin, Convoy

- Netta Kirkpatrick, Ballintra

- Daire O'Gallachoir, Mountcharles

- Winnifred Kelly, Termon

- Neil McGinley, Falcarragh

- Phyllis McBride, Castlefin

- Francis McFadden, Ray, Rathmullan

- Gemma Doherty, Clonmany

Suzanna Maria Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork, and Barnacor, Lanesborough, County Longford

The death has occurred of Suzanna Maria Gallagher, Upper Meenlaragh, Gortahork, Donegal, F92 W5P6 and formerly of Lanesborough, Longford.

She will be terribly missed and her vibrant spirit will be cherished by her loving husband Martin, daughter Síofra, Paul, Chris and the McGarrigle family, her parents Manus and Loretta, sister Fiona, brother Alan, brother-in-law Ozgur, nephew and niece Inan and Yagmur, and the extended Gallagher, Harte and Ekici families.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 7 pm on Wednesday. Wake private to family only, please.

Funeral Mass is Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Friday at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Family flowers only please. donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

John Harkin, Curransport, Gweedore



The sudden death has taken place of John Harkin of Leac Caite, Curransport, Gweedore.

Survived by his partner Annie, Son John, daughter Ann, a circle of family and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday at 3.00pm going to his daughter Ann's residence in Meenacladdy for wake. House private to family, friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks in the wake house.

Funeral arrangements later.

Pat McBrearty, 44 Manor View, Long Lane, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place on Wednesday at the Donegal Hospice of Pat McBrearty, 44 Manor View, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving wife Yvonne, sons Brian, Adrian and Shane, sisters Hannah McDaid, Oldtown, Rose, England, Maureen, England, Ita Watters, Garten Avenue and brother Frank, Termon, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Caroline, Lorraine and Emer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 8pm on Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Mary Mc Menamin (née Harkin), 3 Townparks, Convoy

The death has occurred at University Hospital Letterkenny of Mary Mc Menamin, 3 Town Parks, Convoy.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph and much loved mother to Jacqueline, Thomas, Kieran, Trevor, and Joseph; cherished sister of Donal, J P, Seamus, Anna, Una, Rose, Geraldine and the late Bridgit; dearly loved grandmother to Sorcha, Naomi, Carina, Joseph, Conor, Tommy, Danny, Callum and Amelia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law William, daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Convoy. Interment will take place afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The house is Strictly Private to family only, please.

Netta Kirkpatrick, Rath, Ballintra

The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo University Hospitalof Netta Kirkpatrick, Rath, Ballintra.

Her remains are reposing at Aras Mhic Shuibne Nursing Home, Mullinasole. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the nursing home is strictly private.

Removal on Thursday to Ballintra Methodist Church for funeral service at 2pm followed by burial in Drumholm Graveyard.

Funeral strictly private to family and friends.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the staff of Aras Mhic Shuibne Nursing Home, c/o any family member or George Irwin Funeral Directors.

Daire O'Gallachoir, Dromore, Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully, surrounded by his family at his residence, of Daire O'Gallachoir, Dromore, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Emer, his mother-in-law Mary Rose Boyle. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, daughters Catherine, Evelyn and Aisling, Stefan Giblin and Paul, his sisters Eithne, Emer Timoney (Raymond), Kathleen Anderson (Keith), brother Uinsean (Kelly), nieces, nephews, father-in-law Paddy Boyle, Fr James A Boyle and the extended Boyle family.



Reposing at his residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm until 10pm for family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from there on Friday, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 12 noon funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Winnifred (Winnie) Kelly, Ballybuninabber, Termon

The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital of Winnifred (Winnie) Kelly (née Peoples), Ballybuninabber, Termon.



Predeceased by husband Jim (2008) and son Niall (1990), sister Margaret and brothers Tim and John. Devoted mother to sons Daniel, James, Patrick, Martin and Edward. Fondly remember by her daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in the thoughts of her extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday for Mass at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Termon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Columba's Church, Termon Facebook.

Neil McGinley, Drumatinney, Falcarragh

The peaceful death has occurred of Neil McGinley, Drumatinney, Falcarragh.

Survived by his wife Mary, son Danny, daughters Catherine and Anne, grandson Jack, daughter-in-law Maggie, son-in-law Kevin, nieces, nephews, a circle of family and friends.

Funeral from his home on Thursday to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/Falcarragh-parish-Churchwww.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/Falcarragh-parish-Church.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks.

Wake is private to family only.

Phyllis McBride, Carrick, Castlefin

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Phyllis McBride, Carrick, Castlefin.

Beloved wife of the late Cecil and much loved mother to Cyril, Sean, Carol, Ronnie, and Ken, cherished sister of Margaret, Tommy, Mary, James, Danny, Rosaleen and the late Nuala.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish

House private to family, neighbours and close friends only, please.

Francis McFadden (McGregor) Ray, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Francis McFadden (McGregor) Ray, Rathmullan.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday afternoon at 1pm in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Renal Department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Gemma Doherty, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gemma Doherty, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany and formerly of Woodside, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Cremation will take place on Thursday afternoon in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm.

Family and friends welcome.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.