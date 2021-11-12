Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, November 12, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Roisin Boyle, Bunrtonport/Sligo

- Myra Mc Monagle, Mountchalres

- Pat Docherty, Letterkenny

- Kathleen McBride, Termon

- Sheila Smyth, Derry and Lifford

- Frank Crotty, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Roisin Boyle

The death has occurred of Roisin Boyle, The Acres, Burtonport, Co. Donegal, in her 103rd year. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo. Roisin will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.



Private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Monday. Funeral Mass and interment of ashes will take place in Burtonport, at a later date.

Myra Mc Monagle

The death has occurred of Myra Mc Monagle, Turris Hill, Mountcharles, peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family Martina, Caroline, Brian, Helen and Grace.

Predeceased by her late husband, Cathal. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law and 11 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

May She Rest In Peace

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home to her late residence today at 3pm. House private. Please adhere to Covid Guidelines.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Pat Docherty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Docherty, Apartment 2, Quiet Moment, 96 Main Street, Letterkenny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Kay McGlynn (Ballymacool, Letterkenny) brothers James and Tommy Friel (Letterkenny), in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Pat’s remains will repose at his apartment to 9pm today, Friday. Family and friends welcome. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Funeral from there on Saturday, November 13, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterward in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.



Kathleen McBride, Termon

The death has occurred of Kathleen McBride, Golddrum, Termon. Sadly missed by her husband Noel and daughters Melissa, Natasha and Emma.



Remains reposing at her home in Termon. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 13, at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.



During wake, funeral and cremation please adhere to HSE and government guidelines.

Sheila Smyth, Derry and Lifford

The death has occurred of Sheila Smyth (née Mc Cormack), 5 The Hawthorns, Derry City, Derry and formerly of Sixty Acres, Ballindrait, Lifford. November 10 2021, at Edgewater Nursing Home, Newbuildings



Beloved wife of the late Brendan, much loved mother of Ryan, mother-in-law of Angela, dearly loved grandmother of Eli and Jonah and sister of the late Margaret, Noreen, Gracie, Rosaleen, Conal, John and Hughie.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (November 13) at 10.25am. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Pennyburn at 11am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn

Frank Crotty, Belleek

The death has occurred of Frank Crotty, Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, November 6, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and much-loved father of Elizabeth (Colin) Ray, grandchildren Gema, Sian and Harry, great-grandchildren Niamh and Erin, sister Carmel and entire Crotty and Graham families.

Frank's funeral cortège will leave the family home on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.