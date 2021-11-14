Search

14/11/2021

Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, November 14, 2021

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

Phil Gallagher, Falcarragh
Hugh Birney, Milford
Eddie McLaughlin, Buncrana
Bernadette McNamee, Dublin, formerly of Kiltyfergal, Cloghan


Phil Gallagher, Rocktown, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Phil Gallagher, Rocktown, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, sons Martin & Philip, brother John, daughter in law Gráinne & extended family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Rosary both nights at 9pm, House private after rosary. Rosary tonight can be viewed live on mcn media St. Finian's Church Falcarragh http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/Falcarragh-parish-Church

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on parish webcam or Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Hugh Birney, Fawninoughan, Milford
 
The death has occurred of Hugh Birney, Fawninoughan, Milford.

His remains will repose at his home.

House private to family only.

Requiem mass on Monday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/milford.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Eddie McLaughlin, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Eddie McLaughlin, (Roadside Taxis) Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Monday 15th  November at 10.20 a.m. going to St Mary's church Cockhill for 11 o'clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house will be private to family and friends only please.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing hand shaking and wearing face coverings.

Eddie’s funeral mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Bernadette McNamee, Dublin, formerly of Kiltyfergal, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Bernadette McNamee, 3 Ashfield Court, Mulhuddart, Dublin and formerly from Kiltyfergal, Cloghan.

Bernadette’s remains will repose at the Nursing Home from 4 o clock until 7 o clock, today, Saturday.

Her remains will leave the Nursing Home at 12 noon on Sunday travelling to the McNamee home residence in Kiltyfergal, Cloghan to arrive at approximately 4:30pm.

Family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o’clock in the Church of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ourladyofperpetualsuccourglenfinn

