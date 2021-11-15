Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 15, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

- Martin Holmes, Sandyrow, Castlefin

- Donal Boyle, Upper Belcruit

- Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel

- Patsy Breslin, Ardara

- Tommy Porter, Ardara

- Kathleen McLaughlin (nee Rowan), Moville

- James Toner, Termon

- Anna Marie Dunlevy, Donegal Town

Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Maura Delap (née Clarke), Carlisle, Cumbria, England/Moynalty, Kells, County Meath and Letterkenny.

The peaceful death has occurred of Maura Delap following a prolonged illness, borne so bravely. Dearly beloved wife of John. Deeply missed by her daughter Marie and son Rory, son-in-law Phil, daughter-in-law Helen, loving brother Kieran (Moynalty), her grandchildren Liam, Matthew, Finn and Neve, sisters in law Breda (Moynalty) Isobel, Ger, Mena and Kathleen brothers-in-law Brendan, Anthony and Paddy (Letterkenny), nieces and nephews, the extended family, her many wonderful friends and very good neighbours.

Funeral Service will be held in Holy Trinity Church & St. Constantine Wetheral on Monday, November 22 at 12 o'clock followed by burial in nearby Wetheral Cemetery.

Martin Holmes, Sandyrow, Castlefin

The death has occurred at his residence of Martin Holmes, Sandyrow, Castlefin.

His remains will be repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Monday, November 15.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 17 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital C/O Any family member or Kennedy’s Funeral Directors, Castlefin.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Donal Boyle, Upper Belcruit

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Boyle, Upper Belcruit.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home today, Monday November 15 from 4pm and Rosary will take place at 9pm.

Viewing tomorrow, Tuesday, November 16 from 3pm with removal at 5.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 6pm to repose overnight.

Wake is for family, close friends and neighbours only, please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday November 17, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

No Mass cards or flowers please.

Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel. He passesd peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by his father Packie, wife Patricia, daughter Michelle and brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by his mother Susan and sons Pearse, Kieran, Barry and Brian and daughters Brid and Susan. Sadly missed by his brothers Cathal and Martin, sisters Pauline and Margaret, son-in-law Eugene, daughter-in-law Helena, grandchildren Michelle, John, Patrick, Michael and Darragh, his extended family and large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patsy Breslin, Aighe, Ardara

The death has occurred of Patsy Breslin, Aighe, Ardara.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 11.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director, Ardara or any family member.

Please adhere to covid guidelines.

Tommy Porter, Monargan, Ardara

The death has occurred of Tommy Porter, Monargan, Ardara.

Remains reposing at McCabe’s Funeral Premises, Ardara, today, Monday from 5-8pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm going to the Methodist Church, Ardara for Funeral Service at 2.30pm.

Interment afterwards in St Conal’s Churchyard, Ardara.

Removal is private to family only, please.

Donations if desired to the church funds c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director, Ardara or any family member.

Kathleen McLaughlin (née Rowan), Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has occurred of Kathleen McLaughlin (née Rowan), Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In accordance with current restrictions the house will be private to family and friends only, please.

James Toner, Drumdeevin, Termon

The death has occurred of James Toner, Drumdeevin, Termon, peacefully, at his late residence, in the loving care of his family.

James remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 16, for Mass at 12 noon in St. Columba's Church, Termon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Columba's Church, Termon Facebook.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

For anyone who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Anna Marie Dunlevy, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Anna Marie Dunlevy 13 O'Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Family, friends and neighbours welcome. Removal from there on Tuesday 16th November to St. Marys Church, Killymard for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines.

