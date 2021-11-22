The following deaths have taken place:

Aidan Carroll, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Aidan Carroll, Main Street, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of Anita and adored father of Susan (McGarrigle, Ballyshannon) and Maura (Demmel, Sligo). Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Edward McGarrigle and Karl Demmel, grandchildren Edward, Myles and Ruth McGarrigle, Katherine and Jemma Demmel, his sister Mary, (Lancashire), brother Tony (Lancashire), brothers-in-law Rev Thomas Kearney, Wilton, Cork and Seamus Kearney Ardee, Co Louth, predeceased by his brothers Des, Jim and Kevin.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Wednesday, November 24 from 5pm to 7pm.

Walkthrough only, please follow all covid-19 regulations. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning November 25 at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2.15pm.



Aidan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.



Condolences to the Carroll Family can be left on www.breslinfunerals.ie or in the condolence section below.

Desmond McHugh, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahaire, Co Leitrim of Desmond McHugh, Derrnaseer, Ballyshannon and San Francisco.

Predeceased by his brothers Sean and Larry. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister Mary Furey, sister-in-law Maureen McHugh, nephews Declan (Karen), Barry (Stephanie), nieces Finola (Michael), Paulyn (Patsy) and Ann (Tommy),

his grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephew, great grandniece, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Tuesday, November 23 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Walk through only - please follow all covid regulations.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning Nov 24th at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Condolences to the family can be left on the condolence section at www.breslinsfunerals.ie or in the section below.

Desmond’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Facebook Page.

Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home.

Gráinne Lynch, Kildare and Clonmany

The death has occurred of Gráinne Lynch (née Doherty), Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Annaugh, Clonmany.

Predeceased by her sisters Mary Bridget, Margaret, Sally and her brother Neill. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Bríd, son Brendan, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law, Michael, grandchildren Fiadh, Cara, Grace and Cian, sister Ann, brother Vinny, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday evening, November 23 from 6pm until 8pm for family and close friends only please. Removal on Wednesday, November 24 to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

Gráinne’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Sheila Meehan, Moville



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sheila Meehan, Ard Eirn, Moville.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 22 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul C/O Any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Freddie Duncan, Carrigans

The sudden death has taken place of Freddie Duncan at his home in Castlethird, Carrigans.

Beloved father of Charlene and Gareth. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Mia, Sophie, Aoife, Bobby, Charlie and Bella, son in law Steven and daughter in law Olivia, brother and sisters.

His remains will repose at his home from 8pm Monday, November 22.

Removal from there on Wednesday afternoon, November 24 at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu in aid of Monreagh National school care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director.

Mary Rooney, Meath and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary (Maime) Rooney (nee O'Doherty), Griffin Park, Trim, Co Meath, formerly of Tonragee, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of John, Peggy, Brendan, Pat and Tina. Devoted grandmother of Kenneth, Ciara, Michelle, Celene, Shan, Kelly, Róisin, Shane, Keith, Gareth, Caomihe, Stacey, Alex, Adam and Kian, great-grandmother of Liam, Tom, Sadie, Dillon, Ella, Jack, Abbie, Nicole and Sophie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Kathleen, brother Pat and sons-in-law Peter and Zane, daughters-in-law Patricia, Rosaleen and Patricia, sisters-in-law Margaret and Kay, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Wednesday morning, leaving her home at 10.15am to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-parish-trim.

In compliance with Government guidelines and to ensure the safety of all, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. If you wish to leave a note of condolence you may do so in the condolences section below.

Marie Doherty, Buncrana



The death has occurred of Marie Doherty (nee Lynch), Linsfort, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 23 at 11.15am, going to the Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Dialysis Renal Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, care of Derek McCabe Funeral Director or any family member.

John Gormley, Mullantyboyle, Glenties, Donegal / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Gormley, Mullantyboyle, Glenties, and formerly of Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Mary, and much-loved father of Michael, Martin, Chris and Mary Rose and also his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren (Sinéad, Eimear, Jane, Erin, Brian, Michelle, Thomas and Jonathan), extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 5pm on Monday evening going to St. Connell’s Church, Glenties for 6pm to repose overnight.

You may sympathise with the family until 8pm. House private due to current Covid-19 guidelines.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Glenties or any family member.

Rena Boyle, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Rena Boyle (née McGarrigle), 44 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Packie. Dear mother of Conor, Patrick, Gerard, Joan and Deirdre, and her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law.

Sadly missed by her grandchildren Aaron, Adam, Ciara, Cora, Ava, James, Dominic, Clair, Eleanor, Edward and James and her great grandchildren Shay, Fiachra & Faolain and her extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence Sunday and Monday from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ballyshannon day care centre or The Alzheimer society c/o John McGee & Sons funeral directors or any family member. House Private at the morning of funeral please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/patricksballyshannon

Bernard Dolan, London and Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bernard 'Bernie' Dolan London, England and formerly of Monien, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Bernie’s funeral will take place in London at a later date.

All enquiries to Gilmartin’s Undertakers, Kinlough, Co Leitrim 0862376372.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.