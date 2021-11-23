Search

23/11/2021

Death occurs of former Letterkenny Town Clerk, David (Deace) Mackey

Former Cavan County Manager was very well known in his native county

Death of David Mackey

David (Deace) Mackey

Diarmaid Doherty

news@iconicnews.ie

The death has occurred in Cavan of David (Deace) Mackey, formerly of Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Mr. Mackey, who was a former Town Clerk in Letterkenny and County Secretary with Donegal County Council, was also a former County Manager with Cavan County Council.

He joined the Quinn Group in 1989 and worked with the company for ten years, six of them as General Manager. He also worked as Finance Officer with the group.

A very well known and highly respected man, he remained in touch with many friends and former colleagues in Donegal and news of his passing has been met with great sadness here. He was a proud Donegal man, and played his part in the development of his native town through his work with the Urban District Council, and his involvement with local groups, including the Letterkenny Folk festival of which he was a long-time committee member.

Mr Mackey, of Drumaughra House, Cavan, passed away peacefully on Monday,  surrounded by his loving family, in the  Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, following a very short illness.

He was the beloved husband  of Marian O’Donovan-Mackey and devoted father to Catherine, David and Edward. 

He will also be sadly missed by his son in law Colin, his daughter-in-law Michelle and Edward’s partner Ann-Jean, his brothers Martin, Philip and Barry, sister Caroline, sisters-in-law and his many, many friends. 

He will  repose at his home (Eircode H12 AT21) on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm and again on Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal from his home on Thursday afternoon at 12.30pm to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, via Dublin Road, College St and Farnham St. Following Mass, the cortege will travel to St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry for committal prayers and burial. 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Cathedral webcam at www.cavantownparish.com.  

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, would be appreciated to the Irish Cancer Society.

