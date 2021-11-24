Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, November 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Charles (Boots) Boyce, Ramelton

- Kevin Quinn, Glenties

- David (Deace) Mackey, Cavan and Letterkenny

- Annie Breslin, Carrick

- David McElhinney, Donegal Town

- Mary Ellen Byrne, Ballybofey

- Tony Crerand, Letterkenny

- Aidan Carroll, Bundoran

- Desmond McHugh, Ballyshannon

- Gráinne Lynch, Kildare and Clonmany

- Freddie Duncan, Carrigans

- Mary Rooney, Meath and Ballyshannon

Charles (Boots) Boyce, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Charles (Boots) Boyce, Pound Street, Ramelton, November 23, 2021, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Natasha, son Dean, mother Mary, granddaughter Ada, brothers Dominic, Edward, Tony, Fr Declan, Garvin, Seamus and Joseph, sister Audrey Sweeney, Elaine, Mia, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father Teddy.

Remains will repose at his home from 6pm, Wednesday, November 24.

House private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Friday, November 26 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton. Family flowers only.

Kevin Quinn, Glenties

The death has occurred of Kevin Quinn, Mullantyboyle, Glenties.

Predeceased by his father Seamus. Kevin will be very sadly missed by his mother Stella, sister Amanda and brother in law Noel, aunts, uncles, extended family, close friends and neighbours.

Kevin’s remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday,November 25 at 12 noon in St. Connell's Church, Glenties, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral to family, close friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

David (Deace) Mackey, Cavan and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of David (Deace) Mackey, of Drumaughra House, Cavan and formerly Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny.

He passed away peacefully on Monday, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of the wonderful staff at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, following a very short illness, so bravely fought.

Beloved husband and soulmate of Marian O’Donovan-Mackey and devoted father to Catherine, David and Edward. Sadly missed by his son in law Colin, his daughter-in-law Michelle and Edward’s partner Ann-Jean, his brothers Martin, Philip and Barry, sister Caroline, sisters-in-law and his many, many friends. David’s devotion to his work, his unwavering zest for life and his kindness and generosity will be remembered forever.

David will repose at his home (Eircode H12 AT21) on Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal from his home on Thursday afternoon at 12.30pm to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, via Dublin Road, College St and Farnham St. Following Mass, the cortege will travel to St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry for committal prayers and burial.

Government and HSE guidelines must be adhered to with mask wearing and no hand shaking.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Cathedral webcam at www.cavantownparish.com.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, would be appreciated to the Irish Cancer Society.

Annie Breslin, Carrick

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Breslin (née Doherty), Carrick Lower, Carrick.

She will be sadly missed by her four children and their families, her seven grandchildren and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, took place last evening to St Columba’s Church, Carrick for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family home is strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital, c/o Curran’s Funeral Services.

David McElhinney, Drumlask, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of David McElhinney, Waterside, Drumlask, Donegal Town.



Funeral service in Rathneeny Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Wednesday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private, please.

Due to Covid guidelines, the church will be restricted to family and close friends.

Mary Ellen Byrne, Corefrin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at 3 Railway View, Ard Gréine Court, Stranorlar, of Mary Ellen Byrne, Corefrin, Ballybofey.

Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine and much loved sister of Kathleen, Margaret and the late Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, extended family neighbours and friends.

Remains reposed at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest last evening.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, November 24 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current Government and HSE restrictions the wake, funeral and burial will be private to family, neighbours, and close friends only.

Tony Crerand, Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Tony Crerand, formerly of Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny

His remains reposed at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road, last evening.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Aidan Carroll, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Aidan Carroll, Main Street, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of Anita and adored father of Susan (McGarrigle, Ballyshannon) and Maura (Demmel, Sligo).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Edward McGarrigle and Karl Demmel, grandchildren Edward, Myles and Ruth McGarrigle, Katherine and Jemma Demmel, his sister Mary, (Lancashire), brother Tony (Lancashire), brothers-in-law Rev Thomas Kearney, Wilton, Cork and Seamus Kearney Ardee, Co Louth, predeceased by his brothers Des, Jim and Kevin.

Reposed at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran last evening.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning, November 25 at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2.15pm.



Aidan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.



Condolences to the Carroll Family can be left on www.breslinfunerals.ie.

Desmond McHugh, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahaire, Co Leitrim of Desmond McHugh, Derrnaseer, Ballyshannon and San Francisco.

Predeceased by his brothers Sean and Larry. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister Mary Furey, sister-in-law Maureen McHugh, nephews Declan (Karen), Barry (Stephanie), nieces Finola (Michael), Paulyn (Patsy) and Ann (Tommy), his grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephew, great grandniece, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 24 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Condolences to the family can be left on the condolence section at www.breslinsfunerals.ie

Desmond’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Facebook Page.

Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home.

Gráinne Lynch, Kildare and Clonmany

The death has occurred of Gráinne Lynch (née Doherty), Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Annaugh, Clonmany.

Predeceased by her sisters Mary Bridget, Margaret, Sally and her brother Neill. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Bríd, son Brendan, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law, Michael, grandchildren Fiadh, Cara, Grace and Cian, sister Ann, brother Vinny, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home last evening. Removal on Wednesday, November 24 to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

Gráinne’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Freddie Duncan, Carrigans

The sudden death has taken place of Freddie Duncan at his home in Castlethird, Carrigans.

Beloved father of Charlene and Gareth. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Mia, Sophie, Aoife, Bobby, Charlie and Bella, son in law Steven and daughter in law Olivia, brother and sisters.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Wednesday afternoon, November 24 at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu in aid of Monreagh National School care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director.

Mary Rooney, Meath and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary (Maime) Rooney (nee O'Doherty), Griffin Park, Trim, Co Meath, formerly of Tonragee, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of John, Peggy, Brendan, Pat and Tina. Devoted grandmother of Kenneth, Ciara, Michelle, Celene, Shan, Kelly, Róisin, Shane, Keith, Gareth, Caomihe, Stacey, Alex, Adam and Kian, great-grandmother of Liam, Tom, Sadie, Dillon, Ella, Jack, Abbie, Nicole and Sophie.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Kathleen, brother Pat and sons-in-law Peter and Zane, daughters-in-law Patricia, Rosaleen and Patricia, sisters-in-law Margaret and Kay, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposed at her home last evening. Removal on Wednesday morning, leaving her home at 10.15am to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-parish-trim.

In compliance with Government guidelines and to ensure the safety of all, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.