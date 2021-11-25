Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, November 25, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Annie McAuley, Gortahork

- Rosaleen Kearney, Sligo / Glenties

- Marion Doherty, Inver

- John McDaid, Clonmany

- William Crawford, Kilmacrennan

- Bridget McColgan, Culdaff

- Mary Coyle, Letterkenny

- Kay Magee, Ramelton

- Dennis Boyle, Burtonport

- Seamus Greene, Loughanure

- Charles Boyce, Ramelton

Annie McAuley (née Mulhern), Curransport, Gortahork



The death has taken place at home of Annie McAuley, Curransport, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Eileen (Cannon) and Anne (Mulhern), sons Eugene and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary on Thursday and Friday at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Saturday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN Media Gortahork and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Rosaleen Kearney (née Campbell), 'Sunnyvale,' Mail Coach Road, Sligo and formerly of Glenties

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Kearney (née Campbell), 'Sunnyvale,' Mail Coach Road, Sligo and formerly of Glenties.

Predeceased by her beloved husband PJ. Dearly loved mother of Deirdre and Brian. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter, son, sister Peg Gillespie (Donegal), brothers Brien (London), Paddy and Frankie (Glenties), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, neighbours and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Her remains will repose at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (Eircode F91 EH98) on Sunday from 3pm to 4pm.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday in St Anne’s Church, Sligo at 11.30am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Marion Doherty (née Harkin), Ardaghey, Inver

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Marion Doherty (née Harkin), Ardaghey, Inver.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Kevin, daughters Amanda, Odette, Geraldine and Lorna and her son Barry, her beloved grandchildren, sister Angela, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces and nephews, and her extended family. Predeceased by her parents, Annie and Hugh-James, her brothers Pat and Gerard and her sister Anna Rose. May she rest in peace.

Her remains will repose at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Thursday from 7 pm, with removal to her late residence at 8 pm (covid guidelines apply). House private to family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced later.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Rehab Unit, Letterkenny c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

John McDaid, Clonmany

The sudden death has taken place of John McDaid, Altahalla, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his home with viewing on Thursday from 4pm to 6pm for family, neighbours and close friends with the remainder of the time strictly private, please.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.20am going to St Mary's Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/clonmany

William Crawford, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of William Crawford, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral service on Friday at 1pm in Leitir Presbyterian Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral service can be viewed live on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Joseph’s Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O Any family member.

Bridget McColgan, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Bridget McColgan, Bocan, Culdaff.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

The Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

House Private to family and close friends please.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a face mask and handshaking.

Mary Coyle, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary T Coyle, 30 Dr McGinley Road, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Umlagh Old Cemetery, Carrigart.

Wake and funeral are private to family and friends please.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Kay Magee, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Catherine ‘Kay’ Magee.

Sadly missed by her husband John, daughter Hilary, son Jim, granddaughter Leslie and extended family.

Remains reposing at her home. House private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Aengus’ Church Burt with burial afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, C/O Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Dennis Boyle, Burtonport

The death has occurred at his home of Dennis Boyle (John Teague), Acres, Burtonport.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

House private to family neighbours and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres followed by burial in the Belcruit Cemetery.

Seamus Greene, Loughanure

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Seamus Greene, Loughanure, Annagry.

Remains reposing at Mc Glynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe with viewing on Thursday from 2pm to 6pm with removal at 6pm to his late residence. House is strictly private.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12noon in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Charles Boyce, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Charles (Boots) Boyce, Pound Street, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Natasha, son Dean, mother Mary, granddaughter Ada, brothers Dominic, Edward, Tony, Fr Declan, Garvin, Seamus and Joseph, sister Audrey Sweeney, Elaine, Mia, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father Teddy.

Remains reposing at his home. House private to family only. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton. Family flowers only.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.