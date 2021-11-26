Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, November 26

The following deaths have taken place:

Pat Gillespie, Teelin

The death has occurred of Pat Gillespie, Ballymore, Teelin, Carrick.

Repose at his late residence. House private on Friday evening.

Viewing on Saturday afternoon from 1pm to 5pm for neighbours and friends only.

House private at all other times. Funeral mass on Sunday at 1 pm in St Columba’s Church Carrick. Burial afterwards in the adjoin ing cemetery.

Patrick O'Brien, Strabane and Castlefinn



The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Patrick O`Brien (also known as Brian Woods) 6 Ulster Cottages, Glebe, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefin.

Beloved husband of the late May, much-loved father of Geraldine and Daniel, dearly loved grandfather of David, Estelle, Nigel, Odhran, Caodhin, Se and the late Shane, and brother of Liz, Marie, Chris and the late Jackie, Paddy and Peter.

Funeral leaving his daughter, Geraldine Kerr`s home, 41 Glebe Gardens on Sunday, November 28 at 10.20am for Mass in St Theresa`s Church, Sion Mills at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam.

James Clay, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Clay, Woodhill, Manorcunningham.

Devoted husband and father to wife Margaret (nee Mc Carron), sons James (Woodhill) and Patrick (Derry), daughters in law Caitrina, & Caroline. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Megan, Sarah, John and Patrick Pio. Deeply regretted by his extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Sunday morning for Mass at 12 noon in St Columba's Chuch, Drumoghill followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private.

Eileen Brogan, Buncrana and Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Brogan Nee McGinty, Railway Road, Buncrana and formerly of Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey.

Wife of the late James Brogan and dear Mother of Dermot, Enda, Anne, Seamus, Brendan, Claire, Paul, Mary and Fergal.

Sister of Anna (Gorrell, Donegal Town.

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family circle and friends.

Remains reposing at her residence.

House strictly private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Family Flowers only donations is desired to Nazareth House Fahan patient comfort fund c/o of any family member.

Peggy Harkin, Carndonagh



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Harkin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh.

Reposing at her nephew Mark Kelly’s residence in Glenmakee, Carndonagh.

Family and friends only please.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Bernard McGinley, Falcarragh



The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard McGinley, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by his sister Roseann, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Remains to repose at his niece Margaret Boyce's home Derryreel, Falcarragh from 6pm, Friday November 26.

House private to family and close friends only please

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 28 at 11am in St. Finian's Church Falcarragh with burial afterwards in adjacent cemetery.

House private from 10pm until 11am

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media, St. Finian's Church Falcarragh http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/Falcarragh-parish-Church or live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Annie McAuley (née Mulhern), Curransport, Gortahork

The death has taken place at home of Annie McAuley, Curransport, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Eileen (Cannon) and Anne (Mulhern), sons Eugene and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary on Friday at 9pm. House private after rosary.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Saturday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN Media Gortahork and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Rosaleen Kearney (née Campbell), Mail Coach Road, Sligo and formerly of Glenties

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Kearney (née Campbell), 'Sunnyvale,' Mail Coach Road, Sligo and formerly of Glenties.

Predeceased by her beloved husband PJ. Dearly loved mother of Deirdre and Brian. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter, son, sister Peg Gillespie (Donegal), brothers Brien (London), Paddy and Frankie (Glenties), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, neighbours and many friends.

Her remains will repose at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (Eircode F91 EH98) on Sunday from 3pm to 4pm.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday in St Anne’s Church, Sligo at 11.30am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Marion Doherty (née Harkin), Ardaghey, Inver

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Marion Doherty (née Harkin), Ardaghey, Inver.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Kevin, daughters Amanda, Odette, Geraldine and Lorna and her son Barry, her beloved grandchildren, sister Angela, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces and nephews, and her extended family. Predeceased by her parents, Annie and Hugh-James, her brothers Pat and Gerard and her sister Anna Rose.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Saturday going to Gallagher's Funeral Home, Mountcharles, for prayers and service at 11.30am (private to family and friends) followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 3pm.

House private to family and friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Rehab Unit, Letterkenny c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles. Covid restrictions apply.

Bridget McColgan, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Bridget McColgan, Bocan, Culdaff.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

The funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

House private to family and close friends please.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a face mask and handshaking.

Dennis Boyle, Burtonport

The death has occurred at his home of Dennis Boyle (John Teague), Acres, Burtonport.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres followed by burial in Belcruit Cemetery.

