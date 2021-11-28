Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, November 28

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael McCafferty, Bundoran



The death has occurred at his residence of Michael Mccafferty, Shene Avenue, Bundoran. Funeral Arrangements Later

John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire and formerly Donegal Town. He passed away peacefully in hospital on November 9 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Diane and a truly wonderful Dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, December 9, at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, Leamington Spa CV33 9QP. Family flowers only, and any donations to be made in his name to the Shakespeare Hospice.

Charlie McGinley Snr, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie McGinley Snr, 379 Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving wife Ellen, daughters Susan, Bridget, Maureen and Mary, sons Charlie, James, John, Francie and Enis, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 8pm on Saturday, November 27. Funeral from there on Monday, November 29 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in St Eunan’s Church cemetery, Raphoe. House private to family and close friends please.

Mary McCole Flynn, Crolly



The death has occurred in St Eunan's nursing home of Mary McCole Flynn, Loughagher, Crolly.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s funeral home on Saturday, Novemner 27 and Sunday, November 28 from 3pm to 9pm with rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at St Patrick’s Church, Meenaweal, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Liam McGinty, Dún Lúiche

The death has occurred at his residence of Liam McGinty, Dún Lúiche and formerly of Stranacorkra, Derrybeg.

Sadly missed by his wife Síle, his sister Nóra Joe Doherty and all his extended family and friends.

Wake will be private to family only. Removal from his home on Sunday, November 28 to Church Of The Sacred Heart, Dunlewey arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place in The Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey Monday, November 29 at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Director's Facebook Page.

Pat Gillespie, Teelin

The death has occurred of Pat Gillespie, Ballymore, Teelin, Carrick.

Repose at his late residence. House private on Friday evening.

Viewing on Saturday afternoon from 1pm to 5pm for neighbours and friends only.

House private at all other times. Funeral mass on Sunday at 1 pm in St Columba’s Church Carrick. Burial afterwards in the adjoin ing cemetery.

Patrick O'Brien, Strabane and Castlefinn



The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Patrick O`Brien (also known as Brian Woods) 6 Ulster Cottages, Glebe, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefin.

Beloved husband of the late May, much-loved father of Geraldine and Daniel, dearly loved grandfather of David, Estelle, Nigel, Odhran, Caodhin, Se and the late Shane, and brother of Liz, Marie, Chris and the late Jackie, Paddy and Peter.

Funeral leaving his daughter, Geraldine Kerr`s home, 41 Glebe Gardens on Sunday, November 28 at 10.20am for Mass in St Theresa`s Church, Sion Mills at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam.

James Clay, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Clay, Woodhill, Manorcunningham.

Devoted husband and father to wife Margaret (nee Mc Carron), sons James (Woodhill) and Patrick (Derry), daughters in law Caitrina, & Caroline. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Megan, Sarah, John and Patrick Pio. Deeply regretted by his extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Sunday morning for Mass at 12 noon in St Columba's Chuch, Drumoghill followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private.

Eileen Brogan, Buncrana and Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Brogan Nee McGinty, Railway Road, Buncrana and formerly of Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey.

Wife of the late James Brogan and dear Mother of Dermot, Enda, Anne, Seamus, Brendan, Claire, Paul, Mary and Fergal.

Sister of Anna (Gorrell, Donegal Town.

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family circle and friends.

Remains reposing at her residence.

House strictly private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Family Flowers only donations is desired to Nazareth House Fahan patient comfort fund c/o of any family member.

Peggy Harkin, Carndonagh



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Harkin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh.

Reposing at her nephew Mark Kelly’s residence in Glenmakee, Carndonagh.

Family and friends only please.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Bernard McGinley, Falcarragh



The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard McGinley, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by his sister Roseann, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Remains to repose at his niece Margaret Boyce's home Derryreel, Falcarragh from 6pm, Friday November 26.

House private to family and close friends only please

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 28 at 11am in St. Finian's Church Falcarragh with burial afterwards in adjacent cemetery.

House private from 10pm until 11am

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media, St. Finian's Church Falcarragh http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/Falcarragh-parish-Church or live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Rosaleen Kearney (née Campbell), Mail Coach Road, Sligo and formerly of Glenties

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Kearney (née Campbell), 'Sunnyvale,' Mail Coach Road, Sligo and formerly of Glenties.

Predeceased by her beloved husband PJ. Dearly loved mother of Deirdre and Brian. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter, son, sister Peg Gillespie (Donegal), brothers Brien (London), Paddy and Frankie (Glenties), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, neighbours and many friends.

Her remains will repose at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (Eircode F91 EH98) on Sunday from 3pm to 4pm.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday in St Anne’s Church, Sligo at 11.30am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

