Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, November 30

The following deaths have taken place:

- Joseph Breslin, Hertfordshire, England, and Glenties

- Hughie McGinley, Barnes, Termon

- Mary Argue, née Cullen, Milton Keynes and formerly of Kilmacrennan

- Brian Gallagher, 26 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

- Paddy Hagan, Magherard, Glenvar

- Maurice Boyle, Fanmore, Falcarragh

- JB Kelly, Toronto and formerly of Millbrae House Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

- John Thompson, Ballybrack, Moville

- Edward Grant, Buncrana

- Siobhan McNulty, Milford

- Brid Ferry, Annagry

- Michael McCafferty, Bundoran

- John Brennan, Donegal Town

Joseph Breslin, late of Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, and Ard Patrick, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place of Joseph Breslin, late of Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, and Ard Patrick, Glenties.

Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary and also his brother Jamesie.

Dearly loved husband to Mary, and much loved father to Caroline and Martin, devoted grandad to Maddison and Lola, brother to Rita and Kenneth.

Joseph's remains will repose at Shovelin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday December 1 from 4pm until 6.30pm followed with removal to St.Connell's Church, Glenties for 7pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, December 2 with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Hughie McGinley, Barnes, Termon

The sudden death has taken place of Hughie McGinley, Barnes, Termon.

His remains will be arriving at St Columba’s Church, Termon this evening, Tuesday, for 7pm Mass to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 1 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Hughie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Columba’s Church Facebook Page.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including mask wearing.

Mary Argue, née Cullen, Milton Keynes and formerly of Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred in Milton Keynes, England of Mary Argue, née Cullen, formerly of Kilmacrennan.

Sadly missed by son Michael, daughter Anna, daughter in law, Andrea, granddaughter, Charlotte, brother Michael, sister Anne, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Brian Gallagher, 26 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Brian Gallagher, 26 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family and close friends welcome.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Joe Logue Funeral Directors or any family members.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines, wearing of masks and handshaking.

Paddy Hagan, Magherard, Glenvar

The death has taken place of Paddy Hagan, Magherard, Glenvar.

His remains are reposing at his sister, Kathleen and Danny McVey’s residence.

House strictly private to family only, please

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12noon in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maurice Boyle, Fanmore, Falcarragh

The death has taken place at his residence of Maurice Boyle, Fanmore, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, December 1 at 1pm, with burial afterwards in St. Finian’s Graveyard, Falcarragh.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/holycrosschurchdunfanaghy

Rosary at 9pm.

Family close friends and neighbours welcome.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member of James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

JB Kelly, Toronto and formerly of Millbrae House, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

The death occurred in Toronto, Canada of JB Kelly formerly of Millbrae House, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh on November 21.

Survived by his immediate family in Toronto and by his siblings in Carndonagh; sisters Sally Shortt, Quigley's Point, Roseleen, Toronto, Denise, Limerick, Peggy, Dublin, brothers, Bernard, Ballymena and Joe, Toronto.

Cremation in Toronto.

John Thompson, Ballybrack, Moville

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John Thompson, Ballybrack, Moville.

His remains are reposing at his brother, Anthony and Alice’s home, 1 Binevenagh View, Ballybrack.

Funeral on Tuesday, November 30 at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines, wearing of masks and handshaking.

Edward Grant, Buncrana

The death has occurred at the Buncrana Nursing Unit of Edward Grant, 22, Castle Park, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday, November 30 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Buncrana Nursing Unit c/o any family member.

Siobhan McNulty, Milford

The death has occurred of Siobhan Eileen Martha Mc Nulty, Gortmacall Beg, Milford, formerly of Calgary, Canada. Beloved mother to Amybeth, sister to Sean and Roddy, daughter to Liam (and the late Eileen), aunt and friend.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 3 at 11am in St Peter’s Church Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cleary House, Knocknamona, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or using the following link https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/siobhanmcnulty

Brid Ferry, Annagry

The peaceful death has taken place in Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Brid Ferry of Ranamona, Annagry.

Predeceased by her husband Owenie and sister Shelia Gillespie. Survived by her three sons, Owenie, Tommy and Frankie, daughters Marjorie and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Paddy, Hughie and sister Rita, nieces, nephews and a circle of family and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her son Tommy's house in Glen Road, Annagry.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 30 for 11am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Annagry with burial afterwards in Gortahork Cemetery. House private to family, friends and neighbours.

Michael McCafferty, Bundoran

The death has occurred at his residence of Michael McCafferty, Shene Avenue, Bundoran.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and brother Christy. Sadly missed by his son Philip and Leona, grandchildren Kayla, Abbie, Shea, and Sophie, his brother Richard, sisters Mary, Noreen, Deirdre, nieces, nephews, and all his extended family and friends.



Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Tuesday, November 30 to arrive at the church of Our Lady of Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, the Rock, Ballyshannon.



Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie



All enquiries to John McGee & Sons funeral home on 087 2218483.

John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire and formerly Donegal Town.

He passed away peacefully in hospital on November 9 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Diane and a truly wonderful dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, December 9, at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, Leamington Spa CV33 9QP. Family flowers only, and any donations to be made in his name to the Shakespeare Hospice.

