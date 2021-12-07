Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, December 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Byrne, Gaoth Dobhair

- Paul Devine, Strabane and Raphoe

- Charlie Úna Gallagher, Derrybeg

- Liam Mc Menamin, Ardesken, Donegal Town

- Anne Stewart (née Carolan), The Roughan, Lifford

- Michael (Micky) Roarty, The Wood, Stranaglough, Glenties

- Jim Gallinagh, Golf Course Road, Letterkenny

- Charles Sweeney, Killian, Frosses

- Connie Melly Dyre, Rennie, Lettermacaward

- Dominic Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh

- Mary Gallagher, née Farmer, Bundoran and formerly of Belcoo, County Fermanagh

- Margaret Giblin (née Doherty), 2 Townparks, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford, Donegal

- John Gallagher, Bolton, Greater Manchester and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

- John O'Brien, Stranorlar and England

- John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has taken place in the Galway Clinic Hospital of Mary Byrne, Upper Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair formerly of Mallow, Co Cork and originally from Wesport, Co. Mayo.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, son John, daughters Michelle and Maura, daughter-in-law Niamh, son-in-law Jason, grandchildren Alexandra and Aoibheann and extended family. Predeceased by her grandson Ruaidhrí.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg on Wednesday from 3pm to 6.30pm.

Removal afterwards to St. Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola, for 7pm, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Breast Cancer Research c/o any family member.

Paul Devine, Strabane and formerly of Mossbeg, Raphoe

The death has taken place at his home of Paul Devine, 12 Carlton Drive, Strabane and formerly of Mossbeg, Raphoe.

Beloved husband of Michelle, much loved father of Paul and brother of Rose, Barney, John, Chris, Annmarie, Bridget, Bernadette, Marie, Teresa, Martin and the late Paddy and Peter.

Funeral leaving his sister-in-law, Tracey Foley`s home, 274 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane on Wednesday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family and friends only please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Charlie Úna Gallagher, Derrybeg



The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Charlie Úna Gallagher, Na Doirí Beaga, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed his wife Kathleen, his brother Tádhg, his nephews Terry and Richard and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his residence today (Tuesday) from 11am. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Wake will be private to family and close friends. House private please from after rosary time to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Charlie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Liam Mc Menamin, Ardesken, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Liam McMenamin, Ardesken, Donegal Town.

Much loved son of the late Patrick and Anna, cherished brother of Roberta and the late John and Marie. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his sister, uncle, aunt, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposed on Monday evening at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, December 7, at 9.10am for Requiem In St, Agatha’s Church, Clar at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current H.S.E. and government restrictions the funeral and burial will be private to the immediate family and friends only, please. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Anne Stewart (née Carolan), The Roughan, Lifford

The death has taken place at her home of Anne Stewart (née Carolan), The Roughan, Lifford.

Beloved wife of the late Angus, much loved mother of Catherine, Hugo, Andy and Dermot and sister of Thomas, Margaret and Kathleen.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday morning, December 8 at 10.45am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11.30am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Cancer Research c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is be private to family and friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Michael (Micky) Roarty, The Wood, Stranaglough, Glenties

The peaceful death has occurred at his home of Michael (Micky) Roarty, The Wood, Stranaglough, Glenties in his 95th year.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, sons Michael and John, and daughters Margaret (Kennedy), Rosemary (Keaveney) and Eileen (Gavigan), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, 21 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Remains reposing at his late residence for family only.

Wake open to family, close friends and neighbours from 2pm - 9pm today (Tuesday).

Removal on Wednesday, December 8 to St.Connell's Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Jim Gallinagh, Golf Course Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jim Gallinagh, Golf Course Road, Letterkenny.

Jim’s Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday, December 8 in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The house is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Charles Sweeney, Killian, Frosses

The death has occurred of Charles Sweeney, Killian, Frosses.

Predeceased by his wife Nora.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday, December 7 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Connie Melly Dyre, Rennie, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Connie Melly Dyre, Rennie, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Removal this evening, Tuesday December 7 at 6pm going to St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon, December 8 at 1.30pm with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Dominic Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Dominic Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Mullaghderg.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Annagry Cemetery.

Mary Gallagher, née Farmer, Bundoran and formerly of Belcoo, County Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, née Farmer, Single Street, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Belcoo, County Fermanagh.

Reposing at her late residence today, Tuesday from 12 noon to 6pm for family and close friends.

House strictly private to family after 6pm on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning please.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Mary’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on magheneparish.ie



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask-wearing will apply. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services on (071) 9841547.

Mary will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Sean, sons Padraig, James and Johnny,

daughters-in-law Petra and Jo, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Breda and Mary, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Margaret Giblin (née Doherty), Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

The death has occurred of Margaret Giblin (née Doherty), 2 Townparks, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late John Paul, much loved mother of Nigel, Josephine, Helena, Deirdre, Michael, Treasa, Regina and the late Susan and sister of Agnes and the late Rita.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, December 7 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Sight Savers Ireland

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

John Gallagher, Bolton, and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

The death occurred on Sunday, November 14 of John Gallagher, Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Formerly of Claggan, Carrigart.

Survived by Cheryl, their son Brendan, brothers Joseph and James and his sister Hannah.

John’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, December 8 in Bolton.

John O'Brien, England and Stranorlar

The death has occurred of John O'Brien, UK and Stranorlar.



John’s Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, December 10, at 2pm in Redditch Crematorium.

Please dress how you would like to for this celebration; there is no need to wear black.

We would love to see you all at The Lygon in Feckenham to have some nibbles and raise a glass to John’s many happy memories.

In place of flowers we would welcome donations to The British Heart Foundation, either directly, or via Thomas Brothers Funeral Directors.

If you are unable to join us in person there will also be a live stream: https://watch.obitus.com

John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire and formerly Donegal Town.

He passed away peacefully in hospital on November 9 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Diane and a truly wonderful dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, December 9, at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, Lemington Spa, CV33 9QP.

Family flowers only, and any donations to be made in his name to the Shakespeare Hospice.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.