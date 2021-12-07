Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, December 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Liam O'Neill, Letterkenny

- Bridget Quinn, Donegal Town

- Sarah McFadden, Creeslough

- Kathleen Logan, formerly of Arranmore Island

- Raymond Murray, Tory Island

- Mary Byrne, Gaoth Dobhair

- Paul Devine, Strabane and Raphoe

- Charlie Úna Gallagher, Derrybeg

- Anne Stewart (née Carolan), The Roughan, Lifford

- Michael (Micky) Roarty, The Wood, Stranaglough, Glenties

- Jim Gallinagh, Golf Course Road, Letterkenny

- Charles Sweeney, Killian, Frosses

- Connie Melly Dyre, Rennie, Lettermacaward

- Mary Gallagher, née Farmer, Bundoran and formerly of Belcoo, County Fermanagh

- John Gallagher, Bolton, Greater Manchester and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

- John O'Brien, Stranorlar and England

- John Brennan, Donegal Town

Liam O'Neill, 16 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam O’Neill, 16 Ard Colmcille (Iona Road), Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Agnes, sons Shane and Aidan, daughter Paula Ashmore, daughter-in-law Gemma, son-in-law Chris, brother Bert O’Neill, Donegal Town, sister Nancy Kelly, Thorndale, grandchildren Jason, Darren, Danielle and Ryan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Family and close friends welcome to the family home from 3pm on Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Friday, December 10 at 10.30am, travelling via Beachwood Road and Ard O’Donnell, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ballymacool Respite House c/o any family member. Please adhere to government guidelines.

Bridget Quinn, Donegal Town and formerly Ballykillowen

The peaceful death has taken place of Bridget Quinn, aged 92, Rossmore, Donegal Town and formerly Ballykillowen.

Beloved mother of Mary (London), Charlie (Devon), Tess (Mountcharles), Andy (Rossmore), Kathleen (Bruckless) and Helen (Letterkenny), she will be sadly missed by her brother in law, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Andy.

Her remains will repose at her home from 7pm on Tuesday. Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am travelling via The Diamond, Donegal Town to St Agatha's Church, Clar for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Sarah McFadden, Drimnaraw, Creeslough



The peaceful death has occurred of Sarah McFadden (née Curran), Drimnaraw, Creeslough formerly of Curransport, Gaoth Dobhair, on Monday December 6 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Sarah is pre-deceased by her loving husband Neil McFadden, granddaughter Ella and great-granddaughter Saoirse.

Beloved mother to Kathleen, Evelyn, James, Michael and Maureen. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Michael and Hughie, sisters Grace, Kathleen and Maire, grandchildren Enda, Fadden, Eoghan, Emily, Sean, Neil, Charlie, Sam, Julie and Jamie and extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Drimnaraw.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Wake private to family and close friends please and private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director.

Kathleen Logan, née Sweeney, formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has taken place in East Kilbride, Scotland of Kathleen Logan, née Sweeney, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Rosary to be held on Friday, December 10 at 7pm at the family residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in St Leonard's Chapel, East Kilbride, Scotland followed by

interment in East Kilbride

Mass can be viewed live on St Leonard's Chapel Facebook Page.

Raymond Murray, Dundrum, Dublin, Tory Island and Co. Wicklow

The death has taken place of Raymond (Ray) Murray, late of Sydenham Road, Dundrum, Dublin, Tory Island, and Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

Beloved and loving son of the late Michael and Joan (née O'Neill). Deeply missed by his heartbroken brothers and sisters, beloved partner Tina, nieces, nephews and wide circle of friends.

Committal Ceremony in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium at 4pm on Thursday, December 9 can be viewed on www.vimeo.com/event/153499.

Please note that social distancing must be observed at all times.

Enquiries to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors 087 2160740.

Mary Byrne, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in the Galway Clinic Hospital of Mary Byrne, Upper Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair formerly of Mallow, Co Cork and originally from Wesport, Co. Mayo.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, son John, daughters Michelle and Maura, daughter-in-law Niamh, son-in-law Jason, grandchildren Alexandra and Aoibheann and extended family. Predeceased by her grandson Ruaidhrí.

Her remains are reposing at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg on Wednesday from 3pm to 6.30pm.

Removal afterwards to St. Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola, for 7pm, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Breast Cancer Research c/o any family member.

Paul Devine, Strabane and formerly of Mossbeg, Raphoe

The death has taken place at his home of Paul Devine, 12 Carlton Drive, Strabane and formerly of Mossbeg, Raphoe.

Beloved husband of Michelle, much loved father of Paul and brother of Rose, Barney, John, Chris, Annmarie, Bridget, Bernadette, Marie, Teresa, Martin and the late Paddy and Peter.

Funeral leaving his sister-in-law, Tracey Foley`s home, 274 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane on Wednesday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family and friends only please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Charlie Úna Gallagher, Derrybeg



The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Charlie Úna Gallagher, Na Doirí Beaga, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed his wife Kathleen, his brother Tádhg, his nephews Terry and Richard and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Wake will be private to family and close friends. House private please from after rosary time to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Charlie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Anne Stewart (née Carolan), The Roughan, Lifford

The death has taken place at her home of Anne Stewart (née Carolan), The Roughan, Lifford.

Beloved wife of the late Angus, much loved mother of Catherine, Hugo, Andy and Dermot and sister of Thomas, Margaret and Kathleen.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday morning, December 8 at 10.45am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11.30am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Cancer Research c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is be private to family and friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Michael (Micky) Roarty, The Wood, Stranaglough, Glenties

The peaceful death has occurred at his home of Michael (Micky) Roarty, The Wood, Stranaglough, Glenties in his 95th year.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, sons Michael and John, and daughters Margaret (Kennedy), Rosemary (Keaveney) and Eileen (Gavigan), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, 21 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Remains reposing at his late residence for family only.

Wake open to family, close friends and neighbours from 2pm - 9pm today (Tuesday).

Removal on Wednesday, December 8 to St.Connell's Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Jim Gallinagh, Golf Course Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jim Gallinagh, Golf Course Road, Letterkenny.

Jim’s Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday, December 8 in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The house is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Charles Sweeney, Killian, Frosses

The death has occurred of Charles Sweeney, Killian, Frosses.

Predeceased by his wife Nora.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday, December 7 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Connie Melly Dyre, Rennie, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Connie Melly Dyre, Rennie, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Removal this evening, Tuesday December 7 at 6pm going to St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon, December 8 at 1.30pm with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Mary Gallagher, née Farmer, Bundoran and formerly of Belcoo, County Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, née Farmer, Single Street, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Belcoo, County Fermanagh.

Reposing at her late residence today, Tuesday from 12 noon to 6pm for family and close friends.

House strictly private to family after 6pm on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning please.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Mary’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on magheneparish.ie



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask-wearing will apply. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services on (071) 9841547.

Mary will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Sean, sons Padraig, James and Johnny,

daughters-in-law Petra and Jo, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Breda and Mary, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

John Gallagher, Bolton, and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

The death occurred on Sunday, November 14 of John Gallagher, Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Formerly of Claggan, Carrigart.

Survived by Cheryl, their son Brendan, brothers Joseph and James and his sister Hannah.

John’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, December 8 in Bolton.

John O'Brien, England and Stranorlar

The death has occurred of John O'Brien, UK and Stranorlar.



John’s Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, December 10, at 2pm in Redditch Crematorium.

Please dress how you would like to for this celebration; there is no need to wear black.

We would love to see you all at The Lygon in Feckenham to have some nibbles and raise a glass to John’s many happy memories.

In place of flowers we would welcome donations to The British Heart Foundation, either directly, or via Thomas Brothers Funeral Directors.

If you are unable to join us in person there will also be a live stream: https://watch.obitus.com

John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire and formerly Donegal Town.

He passed away peacefully in hospital on November 9 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Diane and a truly wonderful dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, December 9, at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, Lemington Spa, CV33 9QP.

Family flowers only, and any donations to be made in his name to the Shakespeare Hospice.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.