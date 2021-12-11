Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, December 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anthony Downs, Buncrana and Clare

- Sheila Devine, Burtonport

- Mary O'Reilly, Lanesboro, Longford / Letterkenny

- Kathleen Logan, formerly of Arranmore Island

- Bernadette Regan, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Anthony Downs, Buncrana and Clare



The death has taken place of Anthony Downs, Buncrana, and formerly of Kilrush, Co Clare. Funeral will take place in St Senan's Church, Kilrush on Saturday, December 11 at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Sheila Devine, Burtonport

The death has taken place at her home of Sheila Devine (Neddy), Meenbanad, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am and morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, on Monday, December 13th at 11am with burial in Belcruit graveyard.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice, or care of of any family member.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations

Mary O'Reilly (née Murray), Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Galway University Hospital, of Mary O'Reilly (née Murray), of Greengardens, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Castlebane Road, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her father Charlie and brother Andrew, she will be sadly missed and remembered with love her family, husband Michael, daughters Ann-Marie and Louise, sons Declan and David, mother Maeve, sisters Ann, Carol, Angela, Dee and Fiona, brothers Martin, Cathal, Eugene and Michael, grandchildren Daniel, Katelyn, Ruby, Ned, Penny, Brogan and Lauren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

Her remains will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday from 7pm concluding with prayers at 9pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro with interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.

Kathleen Logan, née Sweeney, formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has taken place in East Kilbride, Scotland of Kathleen Logan, née Sweeney, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Rosary to be held on Friday at 7pm at the family residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in St Leonard's Chapel, East Kilbride, Scotland followed by

interment in East Kilbride.

Mass can be viewed live on St Leonard's Chapel Facebook Page.

Bernadette Regan, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice of Bernadette (Berni) Regan nee Mc Hugh.

Beloved wife and soulmate of Barbour, adored mother of Tara, Aoife and Keely, much-loved nanny of Levi, Zack and Sienna, son-in -law Ricky. Will be sadly missed by her mother Gertie, mother-in-law Mae, her sisters Veronica, Denise and Theresa, brother Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Friday, December 10 from 2pm to 8pm, Saturday, December 11 from 2pm to 6pm. Removal to Church of Ireland Kinlough, Sunday, December 12 for 11.30 am funeral service. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium immediately following the funeral service.

Due to Covid restrictions, the church will be restricted to family and close friends. Please follow Covid guidelines at all times.

House strictly private to family and close friends on the morning of the funeral. Those who would like to show their support to Berni’s family may do so along the road-side as the funeral cortege travels to the Church on Sunday morning for 11.30 am service.

