Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, December 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sister Mura Doherty, Churchill and Drumcondra, Dublin

- Maureen Greene, Inch

- Johnny Doogan, Falcarragh

- Sheila Devine, Burtonport

Sister Mura Doherty, Churchill and Drumcondra, Dublin



The death has occurred in Hammersmith London of Sister Mura (Mary) Doherty, formally of Derryveagh, Churchill and Drumcondra, Dublin. Beloved sister of Margaret Mc Monagle, Glendowan, Churchill. Predeceased by brothers Patsy Doherty, Glencar, Letterkenny and James Doherty, Keelogs, Churchill.

Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, December 14 at 11am in Hammersmith, London and can be viewed on:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=2hHkJ3lJV9E&feature=share

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan at 7pm on Tuesday, December 14 and can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill.

Maureen Greene, Inch

The death has occurred at her home of Maureen Greene, Heatherfield House, Grange, Inch.

Beloved wife of Peter and much-loved mother of Mary, Catherine and Courtney.

Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by her husband and daughters.

Requiem Mass on Monday, December 13 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital and the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding handshaking, social distancing and wearing of face masks.

Maureen's funeral will be recorded and streamed later in the day on the Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page.

Johnny Doogan, Falcarragh



The death has taken place at his home of Johnny Doogan, Oldtown, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Monday, December 13 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN media Gortahork and on the Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Sheila Devine, Burtonport

The death has taken place at her home of Sheila Devine (Neddy), Meenbanad, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am and morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, on Monday, December 13 at 11am with burial in Belcruit graveyard.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice, or care of of any family member.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required in line with current regulations

