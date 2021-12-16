Death mourned of Ballybofey barber, Eddie 'Farrah' Gallen

A deep sadness has swept across the Twin Towns following the death of popular Ballybofey barber Eddie ‘Farrah’ Gallen.
The Navenney Street man has been fondly remembered by many as a ‘great character’ following his death on Wednesday.
A sporting aficionado, Eddie could hold company anywhere.
He was working right up until recently at Farrah’s and his passing is greatly mourned in Ballybofey and beyond.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Vera, son Sean, daughter Ann Marie, brothers Thomas and Barney, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of extended family and friends.
Eddie was predeceased by his brothers Mick, John, Paddy, Willie, Jimmy and Eddie and sisters Brigid, Kathleen, Margaret Mary and Teresa.
Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday, December 18th, at 1.40pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.
In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, will be Strictly Private to the immediate family only, please.
