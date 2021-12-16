Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 16, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Tracey Galbraith, Ard Mullen, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Miss Tracey Galbraith, Ard Mullen, Convoy.

Her remains are reposing at her late parents residence at Milltown, Convoy.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 1.30pm for Funeral Service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the wake and funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Ninian’s Parish Church, care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

James Magee, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital of James Magee, Cappry, Ballyboey, Ballybofey.

Devoted Husband to Eileen and father to Caroline, Martina and James, Grandfather to Conor and Jamie; father-in-law to Jon and Toni; cherished brother to John (Convoy), Eddie (London), George (Galway), Margaret (Ballybofey), Gracie (Manorcunningham), Elizabeth (London); deeply regretted and sadly misses by his wife, daughters, son, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm on Thursday. Family, neighbours, and friends welcome. Family time from 11pm to 11am. House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am on Saturday with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Sandra McDonnell (née Crane), Coolbagh, Clashmore, Waterford / Buncrana

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Sandra McDonnell (née Crane), Coolbagh, Clashmore, Waterford and formerly of Buncrana / UK / Spain



Beloved wife of Eugene and much loved Mam of Emma, Donna, and Charlotte, sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Ali, Zoe, Fiadh and Amelia, her brother Robert, sister Karen, relatives and friends.

Cremation Service will take place on Saturday at 2pm at The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy. The service can be viewed on the Island Crematorium website.

Bridie Quinn, Drumbeigh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Quinn (née Ward), Drumbeigh, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her late husband Jim, and her children Patricia, James and Michael. Sadly missed by her brother Peter, son-in-law Willie, daughter-in-law Ann, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all of her extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Her remains will be reposing at Gallaghers Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Thursday and Friday from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal from there on Saturday morning, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Covid restrictions apply.

Leo Tuffy ,Elaghbeg, Burnfoot / Enniscrone, Sligo



The peaceful death has occurred at his residence surrounded by his loving family of (James) Leo Tuffy, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot, F93 KOD8 and formerly of Lacken, Enniscrone, Co Sligo (ex Customs and Excise).

Predeceased by his parents John and Bessie and his brothers and sisters Padraic, Sean, Micheál, Tom, Peadar, Liz, Sadie and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, sons and daughters Damien, Kevin, Cathal, Colette (Burri), Oonagh (McGowan), Caitríona (Ó Murchú), Áine ( Gogarty) and Fergal.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Nan and Helen and his brother Tony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday from his home at 10.15am to St Aengus' Church, Burt F93 DK18 for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Sadie Doherty, Main Street, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of peacefully at St Eunan's Nursing Home, Ramelton of Sadie Doherty (née Carr) of Main Street, Rathmullan.

Dearly loved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Patricia, Geraldine, Kevin and Carmel; deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Kieran and Niall, daughter-in-law Josephine, grandchildren Keelan and Eve, relatives and many friends.

Reception into St Joseph's Church, Rathmullan, on Thursday at 7.00pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the family home and funeral will be private to family only.

Olive McCobb, Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mrs Olive McCobb, Woodlands, Raphoe.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm. Wake and Funeral are private to family, close friends and neighbours please.

Leaving there on Friday December at 1.15pm for service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Ernie Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

Robert Burke, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Burke, Newtowncunningham.

Predeceased by his son Joseph, he will be sadly missed by his wife Josephine, his sons and daughters Roseanne, Kevin, Gabriel and Tracey, Eunan, Brid, Moira and Andrew, Lawence and Teresa, JohnPaul, grandchildren, his two sisters and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at 495 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.40am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Thursday night at 9pm and Funeral Mass on Friday may be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com

Family flowers only please.

Pearse Callaghan, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Pearse Callaghan, Monglass, Newtowncunningham, peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Devoted husband and father to wife Martha, son Garrett and daughter Ciára, daughter-in-law Sharon and son-in-law Gareth; fondly remembered by his grandchildren James, Saoirse, Ella, Mikayla and sister Evelyn; deeply regretted by his extended family members, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral from his late residence on Saturday morning for mass at 11am in at All Saints Church Newtowncunninghan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com

Family time 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

John McElhinney, Greencastle, Donegal / Redhills, Cavan



The death has occurred peacefully at his home of John McElhinney (retired Garda) of Greencastle and formerly of Redhills, Co Cavan.

Dearly loved dad of Shane, Conor, Clare, Ciara and Cormac and his brothers Eddie, Mark, Seamus and the late Liam. He will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family and his many friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by primordial cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to White Oaks Centre, Muff, c/o any family member.

Paddy McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair



The sudden death has taken place at his home of Paddy (Thadhg) McFadden, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Nigel, daughter Lorraine, sister Theresa, brothers Geordie and Joe, daughter-in-law Juanita, grandchildren; Caoimhe, Eimear, Sinéad, Shaun and Aaron and extended family.

His remains will repose at his late residence with Rosary on Thursday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required at the wake and funeral in line with current regulations.

