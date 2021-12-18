Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, December 18, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Cyril Peter O'Neill, Erin House, Burtonport and Blackrock, Dublin

The death has occurred of Cyril Peter O'Neill, Erin House, Burtonport and Blackrock, Dublin.

Sadly missed by his son Dermot daughters Carol and Louise, sons in law Robin and James, grandchildren and great-grandson, sister Betty and brother Eamon.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

Brigid McGuinness, Donroman, Carrownaffe, Moville

The death has taken place of Brigid McGuinness, Donroman, Carrownaffe, Moville.

Brigid’s Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 18 at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including mask wearing and handshaking.

Bridget Watson, Burnfoot

The death has occurred of Bridget Watson Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Much loved mother of Lauren, Cormac and Liam; loving daughter of Peter and the late Martha and dear sister of Alan and Clare.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, father, brother, sister, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her home at Magherabeg, Burnfoot, F93 H6x7.

Removal on Monday, December 20 at 10am to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family time please from 11.00pm - 11.00am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Please adhere to current covid restrictions at all times.



Larry Byrne, Glencolmcille



The death has occurred of Larry Byrne, Drim, Glencolmcille.



Sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, Son Kieron and daughter Katrina, Brother and sisters.



Remains reposing at his late residence. House Strictly Private.



Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am at St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings, and hand shaking.

Mervyn Kirkland, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University of Mervyn Kirkland, Taobh na Cille, Moville.

Wake private please.

Funeral service on Saturday, December 18 at 12 noon in St Columb’s Church of Ireland, Moville followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines include mask wearing and hand shaking.

Eddie Farrah Gallen, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his late residence of Eddie Farrah Gallen, Navenny Street Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Vera and much loved father of Sean and Ann Marie, cherished brother of Thomas, Barney, and the late Mick, Brigid, John, Kathleen, Paddy, Willie, Jimmy, Eddie, Margaret Mary, and Teresa, Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, son in law, daughter in law, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday, December 18 at 1.40 pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

The house is Strictly Private to the immediate family only, please.

Tracey Galbraith, Ard Mullen, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Miss Tracey Galbraith, Ard Mullen, Convoy.

Her remains are reposing at her late parents' residence at Milltown, Convoy.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 1.30pm for Funeral Service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the wake and funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Ninian’s Parish Church, care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

James Magee, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital of James Magee, Cappry, Ballyboey, Ballybofey.

Devoted Husband to Eileen and father to Caroline, Martina and James, Grandfather to Conor and Jamie; father-in-law to Jon and Toni; cherished brother to John (Convoy), Eddie (London), George (Galway), Margaret (Ballybofey), Gracie (Manorcunningham), Elizabeth (London); deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family, neighbours, and friends welcome. Family time from 11pm to 11am. House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am on Saturday with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Sandra McDonnell (née Crane), Coolbagh, Clashmore, Waterford / Buncrana

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Sandra McDonnell (née Crane), Coolbagh, Clashmore, Waterford and formerly of Buncrana / UK / Spain.

Beloved wife of Eugene and much-loved Mam of Emma, Donna, and Charlotte, sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Ali, Zoe, Fiadh and Amelia, her brother Robert, sister Karen, relatives and friends.

Cremation Service will take place on Saturday at 2pm at The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy. The service can be viewed on the Island Crematorium website.

Bridie Quinn, Drumbeigh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Quinn (née Ward), Drumbeigh, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her late husband Jim, and her children Patricia, James and Michael. Sadly missed by her brother Peter, son-in-law Willie, daughter-in-law Ann, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all of her extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Her remains will be reposing at Gallaghers Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles.

Removal from there on Saturday morning, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Covid restrictions apply.

Leo Tuffy, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot / Enniscrone, Sligo

The peaceful death has occurred at his residence surrounded by his loving family of (James) Leo Tuffy, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot, F93 KOD8 and formerly of Lacken, Enniscrone, Co Sligo (ex Customs and Excise).

Predeceased by his parents John and Bessie and his brothers and sisters Padraic, Sean, Micheál, Tom, Peadar, Liz, Sadie and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, sons and daughters Damien, Kevin, Cathal, Colette (Burri), Oonagh (McGowan), Caitríona (Ó Murchú), Áine (Gogarty) and Fergal.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Nan and Helen and his brother Tony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday from his home at 10.15am to St Aengus' Church, Burt F93 DK18 for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Pearse Callaghan, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Pearse Callaghan, Monglass, Newtowncunningham, peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Devoted husband and father to wife Martha, son Garrett and daughter Ciára, daughter-in-law Sharon and son-in-law Gareth; fondly remembered by his grandchildren James, Saoirse, Ella, Mikayla and sister Evelyn; deeply regretted by his extended family members, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral from his late residence on Saturday morning for mass at 11am in at All Saints Church Newtowncunninghan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com.

Family time 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.