Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, December 18, 2021
The following deaths have taken place:
- Eddie Diver, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh
Eddie Diver, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh
The death has occurred of Eddie Diver, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh.
Remains will be reposing at his late residence.
Funeral leaving there on Monday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Please adhere to Covid restrictions.
