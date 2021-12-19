Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, December 19, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Kennedy, Slieve Sneacht, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Kennedy, Slieve Sneacht, Letterkenny.

Mary’s remains will repose at the family home in Cruck, Carrowmore, Gleneely.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh follow by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

House private to family and close friends only please.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines.

Bridget McBride (nee Gallagher), Terhillion, Termon

The death has occurred of Bridget McBride (nee Gallagher), Terhillion, Termon.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral to St. Columba’s Church, Termon for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 21, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the St. Columba’s Church Facebook page.

House strictly private to family and close friends.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines

Eddie Diver, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Eddie Diver, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Monday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions.

Peter Sharkey, Glasgow

The death has occurred of Peter Sharkey, Glasgow.

Son of Mary and Peter Sharkey of Annagry West.

A much loved father brother uncle and grand uncle.

Requiem Mass and internment will take place in Glasgow on Wednesday, December 22 and a Mass will be said for Peter in Annagry Parish in the New Year.