Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, December 20, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Baldrick (née Lee) Lisowen, Buncrana

- Raymond Mulvey, 16 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham

- Margaret (Peggy) Haran (née Monteith) Ballyweelin, Rossespoint, Sligo and formerly Navenny, Ballybofey

- Margaret Gallagher, Aughavogue, Killybegs

- Frankie O’Donnell, Creevy, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

- Michael Doherty, Drumbern, Milford

- Kevin McGranaghan, 37 Fortwell, Letterkenny

- Tony Mc Intyre, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

- Mr Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon.

- Elaine Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin

- Hugh Kennedy, Letterilly, Glenties

- Mary Kennedy, Slieve Sneacht, Letterkenny

- Bridget McBride (née Gallagher), Terhillion, Termon

- Peter Sharkey, Glasgow

Mary Baldrick (née Lee) Lisowen, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Mary Baldrick (née Lee) Lisowen, Buncrana.

Wife of the late David Baldrick and Sister of Kathleen. Remains reposing at McLaughlin's funeral home. Removal from there on Tuesday at 12.35pm going to Christ Church Buncrana for funeral service at 1pm, please continue to wear face coverings , use sanitizer and adhere to social distancing and sign in your information at the church door.

Raymond Mulvey, 16 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham

The sudden death has occurred of Raymond Mulvey, 16 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Minnie), his daughters Jennifer and partner Paul, Lisa and husband Daniel, sons Kevin and partner Anna, his late son Seán. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Harry, Amy and Holly. Always remembered by his brothers, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, niece and nephews and extended family and friends.

Raymond's remains will repose at his late residence this evening Monday, December 20, from 8pm. Departing from there on Wednesday, December 22, to arrive in Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Finglas Village for viewing between 3pm to 5pm. Cremation in Glasnevin crematorium on Thursday, December 23, at 1.30pm. Wake private to family friends and neighbours.

Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Margaret (Peggy) Haran (née Monteith) Ballyweelin, Rossespoint, Sligo and formerly Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Haran (née Monteith) Ballyweelin, Rossespoint, Sligo and formerly Navenny, Ballybofey.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy and son Danny. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughter Marian Daly (Aus), son PJ (NZ), son-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Vicky, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew Christy Monteith, her close friends Olivia Gilroy, Margot McDonagh, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem mass for Peggy will take place on Tuesday, 21 December at 1pm in St Columbas church Rossespoint followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please respect current Health Guidelines on social distancing and wearing of facemasks.

Margaret Gallagher, Aughavogue, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Margaret Gallagher, Aughavogue, Killybegs. Remains reposing at her home on Tuesday, December 21 from 12noon to 9pm, strictly for family, close friends and neighbours only.



Removal on Wednesday at 10 30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church Killybegs for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie



Please adhere to current Covid restrictions as to wearing of face masks, social distancing and no handshaking. House strictly private to family only on the morning of the funeral, please.

A memorial mass for Peggy will take place at a later date when her family will be able to attend.

Mass can be viewed on the following link http://studiorove.ie/pharan/

Frankie O’Donnell, Creevy, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, peacefully at his home, of Frankie O’Donnell, Creevy, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved Son of the late Jimmy and Esther. Much loved husband of Lisa, adored father of Shannon, James, and Emma.

Loving brother of Siobhan (Thomas), Mairead (Aiden), Emer (Stephen), Esther (Damian), brother James, father-in-law, sister in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Frankie will be sadly missed by all his family friends, and work colleagues.

May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace

Frankie will repose from 1pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Family Home strictly private at all other times.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am, via Jim White Road, going to Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery.

Family close relatives and work colleagues are welcome to attend the funeral due to church numbers but are reminded to be mindful of hand sanitizing and social distancing.

The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this difficult and sad time.

Mass can be viewed on church services: IE/Tv Saint Patrick’s Ballyshannon.

Michael Doherty, Drumbern, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place of Michael Doherty, Drumbern, Milford.

Remains will repose at his home.

House strictly private to family only.

Requiem mass on Wednesday, December 22 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Rosary on Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to St Vincent De Paul, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Kevin McGranaghan, 37 Fortwell, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Kevin McGranaghan, 37 Fortwell, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road, Letterkenny, from 6.30pm to 8pm, Tuesday, December 21.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 22 at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including handshaking and mask wearing.

Tony Mc Intyre, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar, of Tony Mc Intyre, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 11am Monday, December 20 and tomorrow, Tuesday, December 21 from 11am.

House will be private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill on Wednesday, December 22 at 11am with internment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Mary's Church, Facebook page

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Joseph's Hospital, Woodville Ward, Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Mr Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon.

The death has taken place in the University Hospital, London on December 1 of Mr Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Lawrence’s Funeral Cremation will take place on Thursday, December 23 at 3.30pm in the City of London Crematorium South Chapel.

The Funeral cremation can be viewed live on www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view

Mass will be said for Lawrence in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey on Thursday, December 23 at 10am.

Lawrence’s ashes will be returned home to Donegal at a later date.

Elaine Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Elaine Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday, December 21 at 10.30am going to Lagg Presbyterian Church for Funeral Service at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Hugh Kennedy, Letterilly, Glenties

The peaceful death has occurred at his home of Hugh Kennedy, Letterilly, Glenties, surrounded by his loving family.



Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Mary, Daughter Bridie, Son Daniel , Daughter-in-law Maureen, and Grandchildren John and Oran.



His remains are reposing at his home.



Removal from his home at 10.30am on Tuesday going to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.



Family flowers only please. Donations-in-lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o James McGuinness and Sons, Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties or any family member.



House strictly private.

Mary Kennedy, Slieve Sneacht, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Kennedy, Slieve Sneacht, Letterkenny.

Mary’s remains will repose at the family home in Cruck, Carrowmore, Gleneely.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh follow by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

House private to family and close friends only please.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines.

Bridget McBride (née Gallagher), Terhillion, Termon

The death has occurred of Bridget McBride (nee Gallagher), Terhillion, Termon.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral to St. Columba’s Church, Termon for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 21, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the St. Columba’s Church Facebook page.

House strictly private to family and close friends.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines

House strictly private to family and close friends.

Peter Sharkey, Glasgow

The death has occurred of Peter Sharkey, Glasgow.

Son of Mary and Peter Sharkey of Annagry West.

A much loved father, brother, uncle and grand uncle.

Requiem Mass and internment will take place in Glasgow on Wednesday, December 22 and a Mass will be said for Peter in Annagry Parish in the New Year.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.