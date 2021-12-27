Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, December 27

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Kenny, Kerry and Ballyshannon

- Noel Burns, Castlefinn

- Helen Farren, Clonmany

- Kevin Friel, Rathmullan / Malahide, Dublin

- Mary McHugh, Falcarragh

- Norah Gallagher, Falcarragh

- Helen Mitchell, Falcarragh

- Danny Kelly, Cloghan

- Grace Molloy, Dublin and Donegal

- Daniel and Damien Duffy, Windy Hall, Letterkenny

- John Joe McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

- Kitty Carty, Bundoran

- Collette Doherty, Tralee and Redcastle

Margaret Kenny, née Kane, Kerry and formerly Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret Kenny, née Kane, Tarbert, Co. Kerry and formerly of East Rock, Ballyshannon.

Margaret died peacefully after a short illness.



Funeral arrangements to follow.

Noel Burns, Ballylast, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Noel Burns, Ballylast, Castlefinn.

Beloved husband of Emelia, cherished father of Hannah; dear brother of Pat, Sean and Martina.

Noel's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinparish

Family time only from 11pm-11am.

Helen Farren, 8 Crockmanine, Cleagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Helen Farren, formerly Straid and

8 Crockmanine, Cleagh, Clonmany.



Her remains are reposing in her daughter Marie and son-in-law Phelim Davenport's residence, 10 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.



Funeral from there on Tuesday at 12.30pm, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany



House is private to family and close friends only.



Please adhere to Covid guideline regarding social distancing, hand-shaking and mask-wearing.

Kevin Friel, Chapel Road, Rathmullan / Malahide, Dublin

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice on December 25 of Kevin Friel, Chapel Road, Rathmullan and formerly of Malahide, Dublin.

Predeceased by his wife Rita; deeply regretted by his daughters, Olwen, Debbie and Claire, sons-in-law, Karl, Martin and Roy, grandchildren Charlie, Katie, Rebecca, Noah and Eden, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny with viewing on Monday from 5pm to 6pm.

Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan on Tuesday for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Jospeh’s Church Rathmullan on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Mary McHugh, Errarooey, Falcarragh



The death has taken place in the Nursing Unit, Falcarragh, of Mary McHugh (née Boyle) on Saturday, December 25.

Predeceased by her husband Danny and sadly missed by her brother John, nieces and nephews and her extended family.

Her remains are reposing at her brother John's home. The wake is strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary on Sunday night in the house at 9pm and on Monday night streamed from the church at 9pm.

Funeral on Tuesday at 12pm in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral can be viewed online at MCN Media Falcarragh or Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Please adhere to current restrictions regarding social distancing, handshaking and wearing of face masks.

Norah Gallagher (née McCole), Dunmore, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Norah Gallagher (née McCole) Dunmore, Falcarragh at her residence on Friday, December 24.

Sadly missed by her daughter Mary, son-in-law James, son Denis and daughter in law Madge, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her husband Willie and daughter Noreen.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Wake will be strictly private to family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday at 1.30pm in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral can be viewed online at MCN Falcarragh. House is private from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

In keeping with government guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Helen Mitchell, Ballyboes, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in the nursing unit, Falcarragh of Helen Mitchell (née McFadden) Ballyboes, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick Mitchell. Sadly missed her sister Gracie, brothers John, Tony and Jimmy, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Wake will be strictly private to family, friends and neighbours. Please adhere to current restrictions regarding social distancing, hand-shaking and wearing of masks.

Funeral on Monday at 11am in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral Mass on Monday can be viewed live on St Finian's Church webcam at

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Enquiries to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Danny Kelly, Cloghanbeg, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place of Danny Kelly, Cloghanbeg, Cloghan, and formerly from Meenahorna.

Deeply regretted by his son Gordon, cousins, neighbours and friends, Danny was predeceased by his son Martin.

His remains are reposing at the home of his cousin, John and Ann McKenna, Largnalore.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Family, friends and neighbours welcome. Please adhere to Government regulations regarding hand-shaking, wearing of masks and social distancing.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Family flowers only please.

Grace Molloy (née McDevitt), Dublin and Donegal

The death occurred on December 24 of Grace Molloy (née McDevitt) of Clontarf, Dublin, with most of her life spent in Donegal.

She passed away peacefully in Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home in Laghey.

Predeceased by her husband, Jack Molloy and sadly missed by her children Robert, Jimmy, Anne, Marty, Mary and their partners, brothers, sisters, her eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and all in-laws. Her wit, style and gentle warmth will be missed by them all.

Remains reposed at her daughter Mary Breslin’s home in Bruckless on Sunday.

Funeral Mass in St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney, on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would like you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing at the church. They would ask you to consider not travelling in light of the current Covid challenges. Grace’s family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding.

Daniel and Damien Duffy, Windy Heights, Windy Hall, Letterkenny

The deaths have occurred at their home of father and son Daniel and Damien Duffy, Windy Heights, Windy Hall, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by wife and mother Christine, daughter and sister Caroline Callaghan and brother Alan Graham. Deeply regretted by daughters and sisters Ann Marie Giles and husband Eamon, (Killyclug Letterkenny) and Jacqueline McCready and husband George (The Glebe Letterkenny), sister-in-law Sandra and brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Daniel and Damien's remains reposed at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny on St Stephen's Day.

Removal from there took place on Sunday evening to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny for Reception Prayers at 5pm, reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday. Mass can be viewed online at link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards in the family plot in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and government guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

John Joe McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred peacefully at his home surrounded by his family of John Joe McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel (F92 P275).



Dearly loved husband of Peggy and loving father of Donna, Deirdre, Julie Ann and Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughters, brother Michael, sisters Susan and Sally, sister-in-law Hannah, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral leaving his home at 12.15pm on Monday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Massmount followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house and wake are strictly private to family, neighbours and close friends - it is also a requirement that masks should be worn at all times and refraining from handshaking.

Kitty Carty, West End, Bundoran

The death occurred on Thursday of Kitty Carty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, unexpectedly, following a short illness at Galway University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny Carty. Deeply regretted by her loving and heartbroken family, daughter Deirdre (McGrath), son Seanie, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Danielle, her loving and adoring grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all her relatives, neighbours and a circle of great close friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7pm and on Monday, from 5.30pm to 7pm for family, neighbours and friends only.

Please follow all current government and HSE regulations regarding distance from each other, face coverings and please refrain from handshaking.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran, via West End and Main Street, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 12 noon on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Collette Doherty, Kerry/London/Redcastle

The death has occurred of Colette Doherty (née Farren), Kilmore, Kielduff, Tralee, Co Kerry; Bethnal Green, London and formerly of Tullynavin, Redcastle.

Cherished mother of Monica, Charlie and Caroline (predeceased by her son Seán and husband Danny); deeply regretted by her loving family – her children, grandchildren Mairéad, Maeve, Róisín, Aisling, Kerrie, Seán and Sinéad, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Maurice, Charlie’s partner Lesley, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in Ireland and in the UK.

Funeral arriving to St Columba’s Church Drung, Quigley’s Point on Monday for prayers of reception and public reposing. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee or Liam Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff.

