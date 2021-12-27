Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, December 27

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Feeney, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Mary Feeney, Mill Street, Pettigo.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

House strictly private please.

Margaret Kenny, née Kane, Kerry and formerly Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret Kenny, née Kane, Tarbert, Co. Kerry and formerly of East Rock, Ballyshannon.

Margaret died peacefully after a short illness.



Funeral arrangements to follow.

Noel Burns, Ballylast, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Noel Burns, Ballylast, Castlefinn.

Beloved husband of Emelia, cherished father of Hannah; dear brother of Pat, Sean and Martina.

Noel's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinparish

Family time only from 11pm-11am.

Helen Farren, 8 Crockmanine, Cleagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Helen Farren, formerly Straid and

8 Crockmanine, Cleagh, Clonmany.



Her remains are reposing in her daughter Marie and son-in-law Phelim Davenport's residence, 10 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.



Funeral from there on Tuesday at 12.30pm, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany



House is private to family and close friends only.



Please adhere to Covid guideline regarding social distancing, hand-shaking and mask-wearing.

Kevin Friel, Chapel Road, Rathmullan / Malahide, Dublin

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice on December 25 of Kevin Friel, Chapel Road, Rathmullan and formerly of Malahide, Dublin.

Predeceased by his wife Rita; deeply regretted by his daughters, Olwen, Debbie and Claire, sons-in-law, Karl, Martin and Roy, grandchildren Charlie, Katie, Rebecca, Noah and Eden, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny with viewing on Monday from 5pm to 6pm.

Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan on Tuesday for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Jospeh’s Church Rathmullan on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Mary McHugh, Errarooey, Falcarragh



The death has taken place in the Nursing Unit, Falcarragh, of Mary McHugh (née Boyle) on Saturday, December 25.

Predeceased by her husband Danny and sadly missed by her brother John, nieces and nephews and her extended family.

Her remains are reposing at her brother John's home. The wake is strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary on Sunday night in the house at 9pm and on Monday night streamed from the church at 9pm.

Funeral on Tuesday at 12pm in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral can be viewed online at MCN Media Falcarragh or Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Please adhere to current restrictions regarding social distancing, handshaking and wearing of face masks.

Kitty Carty, West End, Bundoran

The death occurred on Thursday of Kitty Carty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, unexpectedly, following a short illness at Galway University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny Carty. Deeply regretted by her loving and heartbroken family, daughter Deirdre (McGrath), son Seanie, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Danielle, her loving and adoring grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all her relatives, neighbours and a circle of great close friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7pm and on Monday, from 5.30pm to 7pm for family, neighbours and friends only.

Please follow all current government and HSE regulations regarding distance from each other, face coverings and please refrain from handshaking.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran, via West End and Main Street, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 12 noon on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Collette Doherty, Kerry/London/Redcastle

The death has occurred of Colette Doherty (née Farren), Kilmore, Kielduff, Tralee, Co Kerry; Bethnal Green, London and formerly of Tullynavin, Redcastle.

Cherished mother of Monica, Charlie and Caroline (predeceased by her son Seán and husband Danny); deeply regretted by her loving family – her children, grandchildren Mairéad, Maeve, Róisín, Aisling, Kerrie, Seán and Sinéad, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Maurice, Charlie’s partner Lesley, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in Ireland and in the UK.

Funeral arriving to St Columba’s Church Drung, Quigley’s Point on Monday for prayers of reception and public reposing. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee or Liam Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff.

