Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, December 29

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael McDermott, Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has taken place of Michael McDermott, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Michael's remains will repose at his home from 8pm this evening (Wednesday).



Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, December 31 at 2pm in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballinacrae Graveyard, Lecamy.



Funeral Mass for Michael can be viewed at www.movilleparish.com.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.



Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Helen Brogan, Toulette, Burt

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Helen Brogan, Toulette, Burt.



Much loved mother of Gary, loving daughter of the late Maggie and Charlie Brogan and dear grandmother of Michaela McLaughlin, Ryan and Craig.



Removal on Friday, December 31 at 12.15pm to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.



Helen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.



Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.



The wake is for family only.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Danny Neddy Sharkey, Mullaghduff

The sudden death has occurred of Danny Neddy Sharkey, Mullaghduff.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home this evening (Wednesday) from 5pm to 7pm, with removal afterwards to his home.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church Annagry, with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House strictly private to family and close friends only on the morning of the funeral.

Frances Bonner, Tullyally, Redcastle

The death has taken place of Frances Bonner, Tullyally, Redcastle.

Her remains will arrive at St. Columba's Church, Drung, Quigley's Point on Thursday, December 30 at 5pm to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass for Frances will be held on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net.



House private please. Please adhere to the Covid guidelines.

Winnie Doherty, 3 Birchill, Creeslough and formerly Meenlaragh and Glasgow

The death has taken place of Winnie Doherty, 3 Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Herrity, Meenlaragh and Glasgow.

Her remains are reposing at Birchill, Creeslough.

Wake private to family and close friends only, please.

Family only on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday at 1pm followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to www.friendswithstlukes.ie via any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

John Curran, 6 Mulroy Terrace, Milford

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of John Curran, 6 Mulroy Terrace, Milford.

Remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Viewing on Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Peter’s Church, Milford to arrive at 7pm for rosary and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on churchservices.tv/milford.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Mary Carron, née Duffy, Glencar, Letterkenny, formerly of Umlagh, Carrigart

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Carron, née Duffy, "Fatima", Glencar, Letterkenny, formerly of Umlagh, Carrigart.

Reposing at her late residence. Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 30, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to the Donegal Branch of the Alzheimer's Society c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.