Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, January 31, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Victor Browne, Letterkenny

- Gary Richards, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

- Ann Doherty, Letterkenny and Strabane

- Judy Mills, Judy Mills, Letterkenny and Inishowen

- Anthony Harvey, Frosses

- Michael McDermott, Moville

- Danny Neddy Sharkey, Mullaghduff

Victor Browne, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Victor Browne, Aughliard, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday January 1 at 1.30pm for service in Ramochey Parish Church, with burial in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Gary Richards, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, December 21, 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, son Paul (Hickman), daughter-in-law Breda (Kilkenny, Kinlough), his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and all his relatives in the UK.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday evening December 31, from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday 1st Jan to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 1pm.

To view the service please log onto www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on webcam/live feed, enter password as follows - Lakelandsfuneral2021

Ann Doherty, Letterkenny and Strabane

The death has taken place of Ann Doherty (née Maxwell), 39 Mount Sion, Strabane and formerly of 78 Ard O Donnell, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, January 1 at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Judy Mills, Letterkenny and Inishowen

The death has taken place of Judy Mills, Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Malin and Culdaff.

Private family cremation will take place on Sunday, January 2 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Hope Matter NI c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Anthony Harvey, Frosses

The death has occurred of Anthony Harvey, Ballymacahill, Frosses. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters, Anthony will be missed by his nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, grand nieces and nephews relatives and friends.

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Friday, December 31 at 11.30am going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, for 12 noon funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

The family would like to thank the staff and carers of Ozanam House in Bundoran and Lucan Lodge Nursing Home who took such great care of Anthony.

Helen Brogan, Burt

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Helen Brogan, Toulette, Burt.

Much-loved mother of Gary, loving daughter of the late Maggie and Charlie Brogan and dear grandmother of Michaela McLaughlin, Ryan and Craig.

Removal on Friday, December 31 at 12.15pm to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Helen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines. The wake is for family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Michael McDermott, Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has taken place of Michael McDermott, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Michael's remains reposing at his home.



Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, December 31 at 2pm in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballinacrae Graveyard, Lecamy.



Funeral Mass for Michael can be viewed at www.movilleparish.com.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.



Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Danny Neddy Sharkey, Mullaghduff

The sudden death has occurred of Danny Neddy Sharkey, Mullaghduff.

His remains reposed in McGlynn’s Funeral Home last evening, with removal afterwards to his home.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church Annagry, with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House strictly private to family and close friends only on the morning of the funeral.

