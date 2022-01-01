Deaths in Donegal, New Year's Day, Saturday morning, January 1

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jim Mahon, Ballyshannon

- Sadie Harrison, Laghey and Letterkenny

- Patrick Dooher, Lifford

- Con Doherty, Moville

- Gerry O'Donnell, Letterkenny and Cavan

- Mary Furey, Letterbarrow

- Bridget Griffin Galway / Ballyshannon

- Victor Browne, Letterkenny

- Gary Richards, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

- Ann Doherty, Letterkenny and Strabane

- Judy Mills, Letterkenny and Inishowen

Jim Mahon, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jim Mahon, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon.

He died peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483.

Sadie Harrison (née Moss), Laghey and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sadie Harrison (née Moss), Riverside House, Rathneeney, Laghey and formerly of Sallaghagraine, Letterkenny.

She died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband, Joe and siblings. Survived by her daughter, Mary (Maguire), son Joe, son-in-law, Ciaran, grandchildren, Gavin, Shane and Rachel. Remembered by her sister Teresa (Harris), nieces nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and many friends.

Sadie's remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Sunday, January 2 from 3pm to 5pm, with removal to St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, to arrive at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Sadie's Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Please note for those attending the funeral home, walk through practice only to be observed, in line with current Covid 19 government regulations.

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Patrick Dooher, Lifford

The death has occurred of Patrick Dooher, son of Jim and Mary The Fields, Boyagh, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Lovingly missed by his parents Jim and Mary, sisters and brother Catherine, James and Lauren, his girlfriend Shannon, his aunts, uncles, cousins and all his extended family and friends

Patrick will be reposing at his family home from 11am on Saturday morning, January 1.

Wake is open to family, neighbours and friends with Covid-19 guidelines in place.

Funeral from The Fields, Boyagh on Sunday afternoon, January 2 at 12.45pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 1.30pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com

Con Doherty, Moville

The death has taken place of Con Doherty, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Con’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballinacrae Cemetery.

Con's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including social distancing, hand-shaking and mask-wearing.

Gerard (Gerry) O'Donnell, Letterkenny and Cavan

The sudden death has taken place of Gerard (Gerry) O'Donnell.

Beloved husband to wife Fiona (nee Melly). Devoted father to daughter Niamh. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Mae. Sadly missed and forever remembered by his extended family members, good neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.

Gerry's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Monday, January 3 for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in Cill Bhríde cemetery Leitirmacaward.

Funeral can be viewed on the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Wake strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

For those of you who would like to leave a personal messages of condolence, you can do so on the Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Mary Furey, Lettertrain, Letterbarrow



The death has occurred of Mary Furey (Mamie) peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Dinny, loving mother to Joseph, Mamie will be sadly missed by her daughter in law Deirdre, her grandchildren Neil, Laura and Katie, her brother Seán Kelly (Philadelphia), her sister Kathleen Ienson (Leeds) and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Sunday at 1.40pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mamie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online at the following link - https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307

The family home is strictly private. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines. The Furey family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Bridget Griffin, Galway / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Bridget Griffin (née Cassidy), London and formerly of Ballyshannon.

Bridget was the wife of Stephan Griffin, Kinvara, Co. Galway. She died on December 11, peacefully at Manley Court Nursing Home, London.

Funeral arrangements later.

Victor Browne, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Victor Browne, Aughliard, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, January 1 at 1.30pm for service in Raymoghy Parish Church, with burial in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Gary Richards, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Gary died on December 21, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, son Paul (Hickman), daughter-in-law Breda (Kilkenny, Kinlough), his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and all his relatives in the UK.

Remains reposed at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday evening. Removal from the funeral home on Saturday to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 1pm.

To view the service please log onto www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on webcam/live feed, enter password as follows - Lakelandsfuneral2021

Ann Doherty, Letterkenny and Strabane

The death has taken place of Ann Doherty (née Maxwell), 39 Mount Sion, Strabane and formerly of 78 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, January 1 at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Judy Mills, Letterkenny and Inishowen

The death has taken place of Judy Mills, Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Malin and Culdaff.

Private family cremation will take place on Sunday, January 2 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Hope Matter NI c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director.







If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.