Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, January 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Brendan McKeever, Ardara and Portadown

- Tully Coll, Arranmore Island

- Willie McGaughey, Dunkineely and Tyrone

- Rose Grant, Buncrana

- John Hegarty, Lifford

- George Thompson, Buncrana/Waterford

- Rosaleen McGorty, Belleek

- Jim Mahon (Snr), Ballyshannon

- Sadie Harrison, Letterkenny

- Gerry O’Donnell, Letterkenny/Cavan

- Patrick Dooher, Lifford

- Con Doherty, Moville

- Mary Furey, Letterbarrow

- Bridget Griffin Galway / Ballyshannon

Judy Mills, Letterkenny and Inishowen

Brendan McKeever, Main Street, Ardara and Portadown



The peaceful death has occurred of Brendan McKeever, Main Street, Ardara and formerly of Queen Street, Portadown Co Armagh.

Remains reposing at McCabe's Funeral Premises, Ardara this evening, Sunday from 5pm with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 while attending the wake and funeral.

Brendan's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara.

Tully Coll, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Tully Coll, Arranmore Island.

Wake strictly private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Crone’s Church with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private to the family on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Heli Pad, Arranmore Island c/o any family member

Willie McGaughey, Dunkineely and Co. Tyrone

The death has occurred of Willie McGaughey, formerly of Dunkineely and Aughabrack, Donemana, Co. Tyrone.

He died peacefully at St. Eunan's Nursing Home, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his sister Bridie McCloskey.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters Margaret and Brenda and sons Kevin and Liam and their mother Susan, son-in-law Vic, grandchildren Shane, Layla, Alana and Shane, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and many friends.

Remains arriving to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless on Sunday at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Facebook page, Bruckless Church St. Joseph and St. Conal.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Rose Grant, Buncrana

The death has occurred in Nazareth House, Fahan of Rose Grant (née Hegarty), 5 Crana View, Buncrana.

Predeceased by her husband John. Much loved mother of Denis and Margaret.

Deeply regretted and will be forever missed by her son, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her son Denis' residence, 7 Crana View, Buncrana.

Removal on Monday morning, January 3 at 10am going to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Rose's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Wake is private to family and closes friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.



John Hegarty, Lifford

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of John Hegarty, Ballyduff, Lifford and formerly Ballyboe and Meenagrave, Cloghan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his friends in Ballyduff, Ballyboe and Meenagrave.

Removal from McCool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, this evening, Sunday at 6.30pm to arrive at The Church Of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, at 7pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Monday, January 3 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to friends and neighbours only, please.



George Thompson, Buncrana/Waterford

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of George Thompson, Hillside, Linsfort, Buncrana and formerly Tramore, County Waterford.

Loving brother of Jacqueline Petry, Shropshire, England.

Deeply regretted by his sister, extended family and friends.

Funeral service on Wednesday, January 5 at 10am in Christ Church, Buncrana followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 3pm.

Service and cremation can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page/ YouTube channel later on Wednesday evening.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.



Rosaleen McGorty, Belleek

The death has occurred of Rosaleen McGorty, 25 Fassagh Road. Moniendogue, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at her residence.

Due to the present pandemic and the family’s sincere wish to keep the community safe, the McGorty home is private.

Remains will leave the home at 10.30am on Monday to arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds from the home to the church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Rosaleen is predeceased by her husband Paddy and is deeply loved and sadly missed by her daughters Patricia (Gerry), and Margaret (Robert), sister Teresa, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.



Jim Mahon (Snr), Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jim (Jimmy) Mahon Snr, 53 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Survived by his loving wife Esther, sadly missed by his son Jim (Michelle), daughter Julie (Edward), grandchildren Maurise (Maurice), Amanda (BJ) and Tyler, his brothers and sister and all his extended family.

Predeceased by his mother and father, Julia and Charlie, and his brothers, Noel and John.

Reposing at his late residence on Sunday from 12 noon until 8pm. Family home private at all other times.

Removal on Monday morning going to St. Patrick's Church for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Jimmy's Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand-shaking and wearing of masks, both in the wake house and the church.

Sadie Harrison (née Moss), Laghey/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sadie Harrison (née Moss), peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, formerly of Riverside House Laghey and of late Sallaghagraine, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her husband, Joe and siblings.

Survived by her daughter, Mary (Maguire), son Joe, son-in-law, Ciaran, grandchildren, Gavin, Shane and Rachel. Remembered by her sister Teresa (Harris), nieces nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and many friends.

Her remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Sunday, January 2 from 3 to 5pm, with removal to St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, to arrive at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Sadie's Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Please note for those attending the funeral home, walk through practice only to be observed, in line with current Covid 19 government regulations.

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.



Gerry O’Donnell, Letterkenny/Cavan

The death has taken place of Gerard (Gerry) O'Donnell, 26 Hazelwood Drive, Letterkenny, formerly of Co. Cavan.

Beloved husband to wife Fiona (nee Melly). Devoted father to daughter Niamh. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Mae. Sadly missed and forever remembered by his extended family members, good neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.

Gerry's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Monday morning January 3 for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in Cill Bhríde cemetery, Leitirmacaward.

Funeral can be viewed on the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Wake strictly private to family only.

For those of you who would like to leave a personal messages of condolence, can do on the Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The Family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.



Patrick Dooher, Lifford

The death has occurred of Patrick Dooher, son of Jim and Mary The Fields, Boyagh, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Lovingly missed by his parents Jim and Mary, sisters and brother Catherine, James and Lauren, his girlfriend Shannon, his Aunts, Uncles, cousins and all his extended family and friends

Reposing at his family home.

Wake is open to family, neighbours and friends with Covid-19 guidelines in place.

Funeral from The Fields, Boyagh on Sunday afternoon, January 2 at 12.45pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 1.30pm requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com



Con Doherty, Moville

The death has taken place of Con Doherty, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballinacrae Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including social distancing, hand shaking and mask wearing.

Mary Furey, Letterbarrow

The death has occurred of Mary Furey (Mamie) peacefully at home, Lettertrain, Letterbarrow, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Dinny, loving mother to Joseph, Mamie will be sadly missed by her daughter in law Deirdre, her grandchildren Neil, Laura and Katie, her brother Seán Kelly (Philadelphia), her sister Kathleen Ienson (Leeds) and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Sunday, January 2 at 1.40 pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mamie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online at the following link - https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307

Family flowers only please.The family home is strictly private. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

The family home is strictly private.

Bridget Griffin, Galway / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Bridget Griffin (née Cassidy) London U.K. and formerly of Ballyshannon, wife of Stephan Griffin, Kinvara, Co. Galway. December 11 2021, peacefully at Manley Court Nursing Home, London.

Funeral arrangements later.

Judy Mills, Letterkenny and Inishowen

The death has taken place of Judy Mills, Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Malin and Culdaff.

Private family cremation will take place on Sunday, January 2 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Hope Matter NI c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.